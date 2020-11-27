These are the best AMD Black Friday deals we've seen so far

AMD has come a long way in recent years, and has won over enthusiasts and power users with its latest Ryzen platforms and Navi graphics cards. It is no longer just the budget option—you can build a high-end gaming PC around a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU, or snag a top shelf prebuilt. That does not mean you have to pay top dollar, though. Black Friday is here, and with it come a bevy of discounts.

Some bargains are better than others, as is always the case. There is quite a bit to sift through, and to save you time, we have gone through our already curated collection of Black Friday deals and picked out the best bargains we have seen so far on AMD motherboards, processors, prebuilt PCs and more. Whether you are looking to upgrade your PC to a Ryzen foundation, build a new one from the ground up, or want an AMD system that is pre-assembled and just needs to be plugged in, we have you covered.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

We've broken this up into sections to make it easy to find exactly what you want. And to start things off, we've plucked the better Ryzen CPU deals available. AMD's brand new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are hard to come by, but the Ryzen 3000 series is still a strong lineup, and ripe for discounts with Black Friday arriving at the same time AMD refreshed its lineup.

Black Friday AMD Ryzen CPU Deals

Eight Core Ryzen CPU Deal AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

This is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz clockspeed, and is a great chip for gaming. It's never been priced lower than it is right now.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X | $399.99 $334.99 at Newegg (save $65)

The Ryzen 7 3800X is great for gaming and multi-tasking alike. It has 8 cores and 16 threads like the 3700X, but runs a bit faster at 3.9GHz to 4.5GHz. Use promo code 52BFCYM3 for the full discount.

View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X | Far Cry 6 | $734.99 $659.99 at Newegg (save $65)

Do you really need a 16-core/32-thread processor for playing games? No, but nobody really needs a sports car either, but they are fun to drive. And outside of gaming, there is utility to having a boatload of core and threads. As an added bonus, you Far Cry 6 included with this deal.View Deal

The best AMD motherboards right now are ones based on the company's X570 and B550 chipsets. They are the latest and greatest with features like PCI Express 4.0 support, and are ready for AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Some of the older motherboards can play nice with a Ryzen 5000 series CPU as well (with a BIOS update), so you don't necessarily have to limit yourself to X570 or B550, depending on the features you want, but you might as well go for the newest if you're upgrading or building from scratch.

Black Friday AMD Motherboard Deals

Sub $100 Motherboard For Ryzen ASRock B550M Pro4 | $114.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $25)

ASRock is known for cramming features typically reserved for higher priced motherboards, into more affordable models. So it's not surprising that one of the better Black Friday bargains belongs to ASRock, with a sub-$100 B550 motherboard. It's not cheaply built, either, with an 8-phase power design, copper inner layers, and premium chokes.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming | $189.99 $164.99 at Newegg (save $25)

The B550 chipset is intended as a more affordable alternative to X570, but many of them are still fleshed out with high-end features. This is one of them. It has a 2.5G Ethernet port, a pair of M.2 ports for high-speed SSDs, and a design that is built for overclocking. Use promo code 23BKFCYM236 for the full discount.View Deal

MSI Mag B550 Tomahawk | $179.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This is another well-built B550 motherboard with a focus on thermals—it has an extended heatsink and a "Frozr" shield to plop on top of an NVMe SSD. There is also a mail-in-rebate attached to this deal to save an additional $10, bring the tally down to $139.99.

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi | $209.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $40)

The X570 chipset affords more PCIe 4.0 lanes than B550, which mainly comes in handy fast storage. MSI's MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi has room for two M.2 drives, both with a Frozr shield to whisk away heat. MSI also boasts a "server grade PCB" on this model.

View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite | $194.99 179.99 at Newegg (save $15)

This is a less expensive version of the X570 Aorus Master, one of the best motherboards for overclocking. It has a 14-phase digital VRM to deliver clean power, both 2.5-gigabit and 1-gigabit LAN ports (one each), dual M.2 slots, and a "TurboCharger" feature to charge your mobile devices faster.View Deal

Black Friday AMD Gaming PC Deals

RX 6800 On Tap AMD Radeon 6000 Series Gaming Reborn PC | RX 6800 | Ryzen 7 3700X | $2,049 $1,799 at iBuyPower This AMD RDNA 2-powered PC includes a Ryzen 7 3700X, RX 6800, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a speedy NVMe SSD. That's all plugged into an X570 motherboard, too.View Deal

VYBE RTX 3070 AMD Ryzen 5600X build | $1,899 $1,599 at Maingear (save $300)

It's proving to be especially difficult to find RTX 3070 cards and Ryzen 5600X CPUs at the moment, but this prebuilt gaming PC has both installed and ready to go. Saving $300 and not having to spend any time building sounds like a dream to me.View Deal

Skytech Chronos Mini | RTX 2070 Super | Ryzen 7 | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

We're still big fans of the RTX 2070 Super here, especially when you can pick it up in well-spec'd machine like this for just $1,199. If you want to enjoy 1440p gaming and even hit some 4K action, this PC will serve you well. Throw in the excellent 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD and you have a well-rounded mini beauty. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL10DH | RTX 2060 Super | Ryzen 7 | $1,449.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is a great saving on a big-brand PC that has a healthy core specification. The RTX 2060 Super is a great card for 1080p gaming and even manages some 1440p action in the right titles. It also lets you get in on the ray-tracing fun. The Ryzen 7 3700X is a great CPU, and with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, there's a lot of PC here for your money. A $50 mail-in-rebate is available, too.

View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 2080 Super | Ryzen 7 | $2,039.99 $1,649.99 at Dell (save $390)

The Aurora machines are our favorite pre-built gaming PCs right now, and this is a mighty discount on a mighty rig. Sure, the Ampere cards might have superseded the older Turing architecture, but there is still a whole lot of performance on offer. As well as 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a fantastic AMD processor.View Deal

CyperPowerPC Gamer Master | RTX 2060 | Ryzen 7 | $999 at Walmart

Walmart focuses on the Ryzen 7 3700X in this machine and forgets to mention the RTX 2060 powering the graphics side of things. That aside, this is a pretty sweet deal, with those two components providing some excellent raw grunt for 1080p/1440p gaming. You can even hit some ray tracing goodness as well. 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD, and 1TB HDD round things off nicely.View Deal

HP Pavilion TP01-0145m | Radeon RTX 550 | Ryzen 3 | $549.99 $449.99 at Walmart

This unassuming box is a bit of an oddity for an office machine in that it pairs the Ryzen 3 3200G's integrated graphics with a Radeon RTX 550 graphics card. Beyond that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 128GB boot SSD for the bundled copy of Windows 10 Home, and a 1TB HDD. A decent work system that could play the odd game at a push.View Deal

Pro Gamer FTW Ultra 3000 | RX 6800 | Ryzen 9 5900X | $2,449 at Cyberpower PC

With a Ryzen 9 5900X, this PC delivers a whopping 12 cores of CPU power. Combined with that RX 6800 we keep harping on about, and you've got yourself a superb gaming PC. And a neat and tidy one, too, fit within the NZXT H510.View Deal

Gamer Master 8500 | RX 6800 | Ryzen 7 3700X | $1,779 at Cyberpower PC

This PC comes with a Ryzen 7 3700X, in lieu of a Ryzen 5000 CPU, and for that it's a little cheaper than our other Cyberpower recommendation. It still comes with an RX 6800, however, and that makes it a great buy for high-fidelity gaming today.View Deal

Black Friday AMD Gaming Laptop Deals

Dell G5 15 SE | AMD 4600H | RX 5600M | $929.99 $767.33 at Dell.com (save $162.66)

We've made a lot of noise about the RTX 2060 machines for less than $1,000 being good value, but the RX 5600M delivers similar performance making it an outstanding gaming laptop. With a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU, 8GB of 3,200MHz RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, the overall package is pretty sweet too. Use code 'WEEKEND10' to get the full discount.View Deal

MSI Alpha 15 | AMD 4800H | RX 5600M | $1,399 $1,199 after rebate at Newegg

All AMD laptops are still a bit of a rarity even after great showings from its latest mobile hardware. The eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 4800H is one of the best laptop CPUs ever made, and the 6GB RX 5600M is an impressively powerful gaming GPU too. Paired with all that you get 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 144Hz 15.6-inch IPS display.View Deal

HP Pavilion | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 | GTX 1650 | $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

You can't get a gaming laptop for under $500, they said. And if you do, it will have crummy integrated graphics, they said. Well, THEY were wrong. This HP Pavilion rocks a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's not going to win any sprints but can offer a nice pace in games like Doom Eternal and Apex Legends.View Deal

Black Friday AMD Graphics Card Deals

MSI RX 5500 XT | AMD Navi | 8GB | $204.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (save $15)

It's hard as all hell to find a new graphics card right now, with the old high-end GPUs running dry as the new ones came out only the lower end of the market has cards. The RX 5500 XT is a decent sub-$200 card right now, and a bit cheaper than its release MSRP. There are RX 570 cards on Amazon which cost more, a damning indictment of the market...