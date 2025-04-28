Amazon and Newegg are going head-to-head with Gaming Week sales, so I've plucked out my 5 favorite deals from the bunch

I know, I know: 'What the hell's Gaming Week?' Those were my thoughts exactly, because Amazon, at least, doesn't seem to be shouting it from the rooftops. But from today, April 28, 2025, it is, indeed, Gaming Week, which means a chance for us to nab some PC gaming tech for discounted prices. Newegg is also getting in on the action, too, with a dedicated PC Gaming Week event on its store.

I've scoured through various retailers and come up with what I reckon are five worthwhile deals to consider—three from the Bezos bunch and two from Newegg (no-egg jokes today). There's quite a range, too, so hopefully there'll be something here to tickle everyone's fancy across different budgets and use cases.

We've got a super-expensive but super-performant router, a very reasonably priced monitor, a high-end gaming PC, and a couple more goodies besides. You can check them out below. And we'll be picking out the best of the rest of the Gaming Week deals all week long.

Today's top 5 deals

Top 5 Gaming Week deals

TP-Link Archer GE800 | 1x 10 Gbps and 4x 2.5 Gbps ports | Wi-Fi 7 | 2.4 GHz 1,376 Mbps | 5 GHz 5,760 Mbps | 6 GHz 11,520 Mbps | $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $250)

A router might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering dropping hundreds of dollars on some gaming hardware. But this is almost half-price and it's our pick for the best router for gaming on the market right now because it is simply the best we've ever tested. It won't be everyone that wants something capable of such blistering speeds across tons of devices, but if you think you ever might, now might be the time to pick up a GE800.

Corsair K70 Core | RGB | Full-sized | Red linear switches | $99.99 $69.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This Corsair keyboard is essentially a slightly stripped back version of the more expensive K70 boards, featuring regular (Corsair) Red linear switches and ABS keycaps. It still has nice sound dampening, a dial at the top-right, and a full set of keys including numpad. Oh,and a healthy dollop of RGB lighting. For this price it's well worth a look.

Acer Nitro KG271U | 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | IPS | $179.99 $164.99 at Amazon (save $15)

This Acer monitor is a steal for all you prospective competitive gamers, hitting a high refresh rate and low response time sweet spot (up to 0.5 ms gray-to-gray). The fact it's an IPS panel helps a bunch—usually you're getting VA at this price, which looks nice but can suffer with response times.

Skytech Chronos | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $3,699.99 $2,699.99 at Newegg (save $1,000)

This Skytech build might be expensive even after the hefty discount, but it's about as cheap as you'll get a truly high-end gaming PC right now. The RTX 5080 at the heart of this thing isn't the whole story, either, because it also packs a processor with tons of cache in the form of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Throw in the fast RAM and ample storage and you have a stellar all-round gaming PC.