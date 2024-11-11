I've found the Logitech G502 Lightspeed at its lowest ever price and the best wired gaming mouse for cheaper than it was during October Prime Day

We've been predicting that Black Friday might just become "Black November" for some time now, and if there was anything to prove this it would be the fact that the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is now just $74 at Amazon. That, for the record, is the lowest it's ever been at Amazon.

The entire G502 line-up is renowned for its ergonomic shape and cornucopia of buttons, featuring a swooping thumbrest design and two additional buttons located on the side of the left mouse button. Oh, and that free-spinning scroll wheel which can be toggled between normal scroll or infinity scroll.

The Lightspeed version with the record low price tag is the flagship one, but the G502 Hero and G502 X have very nice discounts, too, the former being $38 at Amazon and the latter being $48 at Amazon. The G502 X, I should mention, is our current pick for the best wired gaming mouse.

In fact, the Logitech mouse discounts are rolling in, so here's three of my top picks going cheap right now.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | 11 buttons | $149.99 $74.09 at Amazon (save $75.90)

When we reviewed the G502 Lightspeed we found it to be a brilliant mouse, but a little bit on the pricey side. However, with a discount this big (its biggest ever, in fact) we're more than happy to sing the praises of this excellent device. 11 customisable buttons, a fantastically accurate sensor, great looks and comfort, tuneable weights and PowerPlay wireless charging support with a 60 hour plus battery life. Phew. That's a lot of great features, and a mighty gaming mouse this makes indeed. One to look out for, especially at this sort of money.

This G502 Lightspeed is the Big Daddy of the G502s: Wireless, RGB-lit, and PowerPlay charging support. One of the main reasons to opt for a G502 is for its ergonomic design. I used one for a good year or two previously, and it was genuinely one of the most comfortable mice I've used, and that's including vertical mice. There are cheaper wired versions, but if it's comfort and feel you're going for, you can't beat cutting the cord.

It might have been out for a while, now, but its tech is still pretty great, too. The Hero 25K sensor is still fantastic, and you'll find no issues with its Lightspeed connection. In other words, it's still a great pick for competitive gaming.

Throw in its record low price and you have a serious bargain. And we're not even two weeks away from Black Friday—someone slow Logitech down.

Logitech G502 X

Logitech G502 X | Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | 11 buttons | $79.99 $47.49 at Amazon (save $32.50)

The G502 X sticks with the G502's staple design, including everything people love about it such as the ergonomic shape and spinny scroll wheel. We reckon it's the best wired gaming mouse on the market right now, and for this price, it's worth a look if you're not looking to cut the cord just yet. Price check: Amazon $72.99

The Logitech G502 X is the best wired mouse for gaming and that's because it shares most of what makes the G502 Lightspeed such a favorite. In fact, apart from the lack of wireless tech and RGB, its changes are actually improvements. For instance, it uses new optical mouse switches and is a little lighter than the Lightspeed, too.

Apart from this, though, it keeps things the same where they matter: in its ergo design and infinity scroll (although the wheel is plastic on this one). Oh, and the vast array of buttons that only a Razer Naga could put to shame.

Did I mention it's cheaper than it was during this October Prime Day, too?

Logitech G502 Hero

Logitech G502 HERO | Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | 11 buttons | $79.99 $37.99 at Amazon (Save $42)

This is a substantial discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 HERO uses the Hero 25K sensor for supreme accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and even comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package.

Now we come to the cheapest option, but while its price tag might be low, it certainly doesn't feel cheap. This one's been around for a while, too, but back in 2018 our Wes Fenlon found the G502 Hero to offer flawless performance.

The G502 Hero is essentially the G502 X's predecessor, and while the X has some improvements, it might be hard to argue with a $10 cheaper price tag. This isn't a record low or even as low as it reached during October Prime Day, but it's a good deal nonetheless.

The downsides compared to the G502 X are primarily that it's substantially heavier, doesn't have optico-mechanical switches, and has no interchangeable thumb button, but on the upside it has RGB. It's also a slightly different design as it has a higher profile shell, which is something to bear in mind.