I've become the Pied Piper for keyboard nerds—luring colleagues to come over to gawk at this gaming keyboard with simply the sweet sound of typing on it

Jacob Ridley, managing editor (Image credit: Future) This month I've been: the envy of all with my clacky keyboard. Though I've also been testing coolers, blasting through thermal paste like I'm made of money, and building PCs.

For the record, I haven't lead any of my colleagues into a cave never to be seen again. Weird way to start an article, sure, though I have become something of a Pied Piper for keyboard nerds in my office. The reason being is I've been using a new keyboard in the office, the Keychron Q3 Max.

In the month following setting up the Q3 Max on my desk, I've had four colleagues turn around in their chairs and say something to the tune of "Which keyboard is that?"

Or, "woah, that keyboard actually sounds amazing."

I've had people I don't know personally come over to compliment it, and to ask about the make and model, and subsequently listen to me excitedly explain the benefits of lubed switches.

I'm not being hyperbolic, either. It's the most attention I've ever received for any single piece of hardware, and in this line of work, I end up with a lot of quite cool hardware across my desk throughout the year. There's just something about the Q3 Max that gets people's attention, including both fellow keyboard nerds and simply intrigued on-listeners in the banks of desks surrounding mine.

The Q3 Max is a hefty block of aluminium surrounding a collection of black and red keys. It's clearly a high-end gaming keyboard, though nothing out of the ordinary. Perhaps except for the fact it lacks legends on the top of the keys and instead labels each one on the side, visible from a seated position in front of the board.

The Keychron, despite looking a little "mean", as our reviewer Reece Bithrey put it in his Q3 Max review, doesn't draw in curious eyes from its sharp looks. Rather, it draws in fellow keyboard nerds like moths to a flame due to how it sounds.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a listen.

Listen to the sound of the lovely Keychron Q3 Max. - YouTube Watch On

I actually think it sounds better in person, but I would say that.

Inside the Q3 Max are a compact selection of Gateron Jupiter Red switches. These are pre-lubed switches, which means they've been lacquered with a dollop of lube at the factory for a smoother action. I've said it before and I'll say it again—lube is step one in making a great gaming keyboard. Whether you stick some of it on your switches yourself at great expense to your time, or save yourself some hassle with pre-lubed switches such as Gateron's Jupiter, ROG's NX, or Wooting's Lekker (just today upgraded with even more lube), it's well worth seeking out.

Lubed switches play a part in creating a great sounding gaming keyboard, but they're not the be-all and end-all. Another key factor are the keycaps, which need to be securely fitted to each switch and made from the finest plastics to offer the most satisfying clack without rattle. The Keychron has that covered, too.

The Q3 Max is also gasket-mounted with various layers to help with stability and noise. Sound absorbing foam, IXPE foam, acoustic foam; all the foams are present to ensure a bouncy (responsive) typing feel and aural satisfaction. Much like the ROG Azoth Extreme I recently reviewed, this thing is loaded with layers that I've always assumed offer diminishing returns to some degree. Though admittedly both the Q3 Max and ROG Azoth Extreme sound absolutely fantastic, so perhaps I'm being a needless curmudgeon.

(Image credit: Future)

It's tough to decide on which is best for typing feel: the Q3 Max or the Azoth Extreme? I have both before me now, and I bounce between them. I absolutely favour the sound of the Q3 Max, but stabbing at the lighter-feeling Azoth is a dream. I've passed both around members of our techie team at PC Gamer and received a pretty even split in opinion. Some prefer the more accurate and light typing feel on the Azoth Extreme. Others the more obnoxious clack and deeper bellow of the Keychron.

What favours the Q3 Max, beyond being my favourite of the two—which obviously counts for more than other people's opinions—is how my desk buddy, our hardware editor-in-chief, Dave James, has the original Azoth as his daily driver. He's not lured any colleagues in with his typing on that high-end board.

Ha, idiot.

(Image credit: Future)

If I am to put my empirical hat on, what this actually tells me is that lubed switches and lots more layers than the next keyboard aren't a guarantee you'll end up making the best sounding keyboard. They're important components in that process, but if we were going on purely high-end componentry alone, the ROG Azoth Extreme would be far and away the most widely appreciated. It should, it costs $500. The Azoth is lovely to type on, too, and it might be actually a little more enjoyable in that regard than the Q3 Max. Though on sound alone, the ROG is roundly defeated by the Keychron.

So, there we have it. If you want to be the envy of all in your office, I have just the keyboard recommendation for you. A resoundingly pleasant keyboard to use, but more importantly to listen to, and one that even the office ogre a few desks away can't complain about having to listen to all day. Not that we have one of those at PC Gamer, though I can't speak to that GamesRadar lot that sit nearby.