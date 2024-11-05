This week's Humble Choice is dang good: Darktide, Persona 4, and more

If you were thinking about Humble Choice in this, the month of November 2024, it's a pretty darn good month to go for it. This month's Humble Choice nets you keys for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighter's League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life.

Now's probably the best time yet to try out Darktide , as the four pack co-op shooter has overhauled its entire weapon system with new stuff to tweak and increased player agency. Darktide was our Best Ongoing Game in 2023 , after a rocky 2022 launch that nonetheless picked up an 80% review .

On entirely the opposite end of the gaming spectrum is all-time great, beloved JRPG Persona 4 Golden. It's a game that I expect to see re-released over and over for the rest of my life. "This JRPG favorite has aged like a fine malt," said writer Chris Schilling in the 87% Persona 4 Golden review . It's impossible to disagree, frankly—if you dislike the game, you probably dislike most of the genre.

Tagging in as an obscure pickup is turn-based stealthy tactics game The Lamplighter's League, which saw disappointing sales but is an enjoyable pulp-flavored romp through a mix of occult and technological worlds. We said it was one of the 8 underappreciated games of 2023 that we think deserve way more players , and that holds true a year later. If you're here for that, by the way, there's roguelike card-counting Civilization type game Hexarchy .

Those are pretty dang good, but there's more! Cassette Beasts is a pretty sick co-op remix on Pokemon with more strategy than you might expect. There's also surreal adventure game The Bookwalker—which I'll just point you at Ted Litchfield's impressions of for an idea of why it's cool.