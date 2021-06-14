Warcry: Challenges is an FPS about speeding through short levels, looks potentially badass

Phew, I like the look of this one. The name Warcry Challenges didn't inspire me when I heard it (maybe I was just thinking of Warface, a different game) and the developer describes it as the answer to the question, "What if Doomguy had a drunk one night stand with Super Meat Boy?" It didn't really register for me what that meant when I heard it at the Future Games Show, but the trailer above sorted it all out.

It looks like Doom, but you're moving linearly through short levels, one-shotting demons in the head and using magic powers to go as fast as you can.

"Make use of powers such as slow motion, stomp, grappling hook or 'force' style melee, do 360-degree [turns] and backflips and above all, compete for the first place and improve your skill in over 180 frantic challenges," writes the developer.

As a fan of Lovely Planet, stuff like Ratz Intagib, and way back when Quake and all those old guy FPSes, this obviously has me interested. (Though strangely, I never got into the new Dooms.)

Warcry Challenges has a Steam page, and will be out sometime in, well, the future. Its release date is listed as "2021-TBD."