Ubisoft's Lunar New Year Sale has Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $30, Rainbow Six Siege for $10, and more

Steam's Lunar New Year Sale hasn't started quite yet, but in the meantime, Ubisoft is offering big discounts on many games through Uplay. Plenty of game-themed merchandise is also on sale, and you can get Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for free.

Some of the discounted games include Assassin's Creed: Odyssey for $29.99 ($30 off), Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for $10 ($30 off), For Honor for $14.99 ($15 off), Far Cry 5 for $15 ($45 off), Assassin's Creed: Origins for $19.80 ($40.19 off), The Crew 2 for $18 ($42 off), and Watch Dogs 2 for $12 ($48 off).

The discounts aren't quite as good outside the United States, but there are still a few noteworthy items. In the UK, Far Cry 5 is £17.00 (£33 off), Rainbow Six Siege is £8.37 (£4.12 off), and Assassin's Creed: Origins is £16.50 (£33 off). In Australia, Far Cry 5 Gold Edition is $45.88 ($89 off) and Assasin's Creed: Odyssey is $44.97 ($45 off).

In the United States and some other regions, Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China is free. Annoyingly, Ubisoft still makes you enter payment information, but you may be able to avoid that by grabbing the game from this link.

You can see all the discounted games from Ubisoft's site or the Uplay launcher. The sale ends on February 11.