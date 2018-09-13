How to earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite

V-Bucks are Fortnite’s in-game currency, magic money that you can use to dress like a hamburger or deranged teddy bear by purchasing skins, gliders, pick axes, and back bling from the item shop. You can easily buy some of the virtual currency with real-world money, but you don’t have to since there are a few ways to pick up some of Fortnite's valuable V-Bucks for free. All you need is a little time, though a few safe investments will net you plenty more free V-Bucks in the long run.

Earning through leveling up

Most of Fortnite’s unlockables are tied to each season's battle pass, both the free and premium paid version. V-Bucks are a semi-common award that can be collected through leveling up and reaching higher tiers with both experience points and battle stars, the games progression system. You can see what prize you earn at each battle pass tier by checking out that page on the home menu.

You gain experience points and battle stars by surviving longer in game, racking up multiple kills, and completing weekly and daily challenges. If you reach a new battle pass tier you’ll see the V-Bucks unlock as soon as you return from a match.

This also extends into limited-time events since Epic will occasionally put out additional challenges, like the birthday celebration, that can net you extra experience for completing additional tasks like dancing in front of multiple birthday cakes.

Getting bonuses from Fortnite: Save the World

Fortnite’s original mode, Save the World, offers a number of daily challenges, as well as a daily login bonus that gives you V-Bucks just for checking into the game. While that can snag you some easy V-Bucks, the catch here is that you have to buy the game since the core Save the World part of Fortnite isn't free. It’s currently listed at $40 dollars on PC but is discounted often.

If you want to take this route and purchase the game, 50-60 V-Buck increments can be earned through daily challenges that include destroying objects like fire trucks and TVs, discovering construction sites and parking lots, killing different types of enemies, and completing Storm Shield Defense missions (some of the main quests in the game). Purchasing this mode in the game will net you more V-Bucks than buying them outright, but that initial price tag is fairly high. But put in the time and you'll earn hundreds of V-Bucks with daily log-ins.

Avoiding Free V-Buck Scams

A simple Google or YouTube search will net you dozens of results that claim to get you free V-Bucks, this has become such a widespread problem that Epic has addressed it themselves, advising players to avoid any claim of free V-Bucks. The solution is simple: never trust any link or video that claims to get you free V-Bucks that doesn't point to any official, Epic-verified source. They will most likely ask for account, credit card, or other personal information which could used to steal from you. Never give this info out to a person that claims to be able to give you free in-game currency because it’s almost guaranteed to be fake.

Those are all the main ways to unlock V-Bucks if you’re aiming to nab a new skin. It's important to point out that most skins that show up in the daily item shop slots cost around 1,000 to 1,500 V-Bucks, so the money you earn in-game will only be worth one or two of those over a big chunk of your time in-game. Don’t expect to clean the store out by just leveling up and completing challenges alone, it’s gonna take more than mowing the neighbors lawn to get that loot.