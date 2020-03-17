Popular

Where to find a helicopter in Fortnite

By

Fortnite helicopters are the most scenic way to escape the storm.

fortnite helicopter locations
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite update 12.20 is here, and its flagship feature encourages us to get to the chopper, Terminator-style. Along with myriad bug fixes, map changes, and a new spy-themed progression system involving the rival Ghost and Shadow factions, we now have a new airborne vehicle to help us escape the storm in style. Ode to Joy as the soundtrack is optional.

But before you can make your an escape with a chopper, you need to know where to pick one up, first. So here are all the Fortnite helicopter locations so you can plan your jump from the Battle Bus accordingly. 

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite helicopter locations

Most of the helipads can be found in the newer named areas, like The Rig, The Yacht, The Shark, The Agency, and other places beginning with 'The'. However, there are a few more, as you can see on the map above. 

When you find a helicopter, remember that it can take a full squad; there's no need to leave a player behind. Rumours and leaks suggested it would be a single-player vehicle only, but this turned out to not be the case. 

Anyway, here are all the Fortnite helicopter locations:

  • East of Craggy Cliffs: At the Fortnite Shadow safe house on the hill.
  • Pleasant Park: Underneath where the football pitch used to be, to the south.
  • The Agency: On the south side.
  • The Grotto: In the centre of the area.
  • North of Misty Meadows: Near the safe house on the larger island.
  • Weather Station: On the western side near the Mount Kay peak.
  • The Rig: On the east side of the this newly-changed spot.
  • East of Frenzy Farm: Head over the river from the farm, near the public toilet entrance to another safe house.
  • North of Holly Hedges: Between this area and Sweaty Sands.
  • The Yacht: On the west side of this floating landmark.
  • The Shark: The helipad is to the north-west.
