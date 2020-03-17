Where to find a helicopter in Fortnite

Fortnite update 12.20 is here, and its flagship feature encourages us to get to the chopper, Terminator-style. Along with myriad bug fixes, map changes, and a new spy-themed progression system involving the rival Ghost and Shadow factions, we now have a new airborne vehicle to help us escape the storm in style. Ode to Joy as the soundtrack is optional.

But before you can make your an escape with a chopper, you need to know where to pick one up, first. So here are all the Fortnite helicopter locations so you can plan your jump from the Battle Bus accordingly.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite helicopter locations

Most of the helipads can be found in the newer named areas, like The Rig, The Yacht, The Shark, The Agency, and other places beginning with 'The'. However, there are a few more, as you can see on the map above.

When you find a helicopter, remember that it can take a full squad; there's no need to leave a player behind. Rumours and leaks suggested it would be a single-player vehicle only, but this turned out to not be the case.

Anyway, here are all the Fortnite helicopter locations: