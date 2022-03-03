Elden Ring crafting guide

Like many open-world games, Elden Ring has crafting. You're going to want to know how to make your own Elden Ring weapons, poison darts, and snacks for Torrent on the road, after all. And thankfully, getting into crafting is pretty simple. All you're going to need is an Elden Ring Crafting Kit and then the various Cookbooks dotted around the world. Your trusty steed won't want for anything ever again when you're done.
First, get used to picking up materials wherever you see them. From the very beginning of the game, you're going to see lots of flowers, mushrooms, and odd shiny objects to pick up. Get in the habit of picking up everything you see: you never know what you may need later on.
This guide shows all the Elden Ring Cookbooks I've found so far and their locations. I'll be updating this list as we discover more.
Getting a Crafting Kit
How to get a Crafting Kit in Elden Ring
You can do this really early on. After exiting the Cave of Knowledge, you'll find The First Step Site of Grace. Travel north and you'll see a dilapidated building, containing the Church of Elleh. Here you'll find the very first merchant of the game, who offers the kit for 300 runes. You should also purchase the Nomadic Warrior's and the Missionary Cookbooks.
How to craft
How to craft in Elden Ring
Head into your menu and you'll find an "Item Crafting" option. You can create items on the go. Handy.
The Elden Ring Cookbook locations we've found so far
Nomadic Warrior
Elden Ring Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 1: Church of Elleh merchant
- Bone Arrow
- Bone Arrow (Fletched)
- Bone Bolt
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 2: Church of Elleh merchant
- Glowstone
- Invigorating Cured Meat
- Invigorating White Cured Meat
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 3: Saintsbridge merchant
- Pickled Turtle Neck
- Poisonbone Arrow
- Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)
- Poisonbone Bolt
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 4: On a corpse in Mistwood, near the Siofra River Well
- Fetid Pot
- Roped Fetif Pot
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 6: Fort Haight, in a chest in a room at the top of the main stairs
- Blood Grease
- Drawstring Blood Grease
- Bloodborne Arrow
- Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)
- Bloodbone Bolt
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 7: Just north of the Stormveil Castle entrance is a broken bridge, on a corpse at the end of it
- Soft Cotton
- Stanching Boluses
- Rainbow Stone Arrow
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 11: Liurnia Lake Shore Merchant
- Crystal Dart
- Spellproof Dried Liver
- Shattershard Arrow
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 14: Smouldering Church Site of Grace
- Poison Pot
- Roped Poison Pot
- Poisonbone Dart
Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 15: Mechant outside of Caelid Castle gates
- Rotbone Arrow
- Rotbone Arrow (Fletched)
- Rotbone Bolt
Missionary
Elden Ring Missionary Cookbooks
Missionary's Cookbook 1: Church of Elleh merchant
- Holy Water Pot
- Roped Holy Water Pot
Missionary's Cookbook 3: Smouldering Church Site of Grace
- Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot
Glintstone Craftman
Elden Ring Glintstone Craftman's Cookbooks
Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook 1: In Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace (in a northwest graveyard), dropped by a noble
- Cuckoo Glintstone
Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook 2: TBA
- Freezing Grease
Fevor
Elden Ring Fevor's Cookbooks
Fevor's Cookbook 1: TBA
- Sleep Pot
Armorer
Elden Ring Armorer's Cookbooks
Armorer's Cookbook 1: In a camp southeast of Gatefront Ruins
- Fire Grease
- Drawstring Fire Grease
- Fireproof Dried Liver
Armorer's Cookbook 2: Coastal Cave merchant
- Firebone Arrow
- Firebone Arrow (Fletched)
- Firebone Bolt
- Neutralizing Boluses
Armorer's Cookbook 3: Merchant southeast of Mistwood Ruins
- Exalted Flesh
Armorer's Cookbook 4: TBA
- Redmane Fire Pot
Armorer's Cookbook 5: TBA
- Immunizing Cured Meat
- Immunizing White Cured Meat
Armorer's Cookbook 7: TBA
- Giantsflame Fire Pot
