Here are the 100 best players in FIFA 20

What is the FIFA 20 top 100? Ahead of the release of the annual apex of simulated football, the best players in FIFA 20 have been revealed. These are the kinds of superstars that provide the spark that decides tight games with heroic hat-tricks and solid clean sheets.
The problem is, these players with a surfeit of skills to pay their bills are going to cost you, whether that's in Ultimate Team coins or Career Mode's plain old pounds. So, let's get to it: here are the very best players in the FIFA 20 ratings in descending overall stats order.
FIFA 20 ratings: top 100 players
|Player
|Club
|Overall
|1. Lionel Messi
|FC Barcelona
|94
|2. Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio
|93
|3. Neymar Jr.
|Paris Saint-Germain
|92
|4. Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|91
|5. Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|91
|6. Jan Oblak
|Atletico de Madrid
|91
|7. Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|90
|8. Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|90
|9. Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|90
|10. Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|FC Barcelona
|90
|11. Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|89
|12. Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|89
|13. Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|89
|14. Giorgio Chiellini
|Piemonte Calcio
|89
|15. Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Muchen
|89
|16. Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|17. Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|89
|18. N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|89
|19. Alisson
|Liverpool
|89
|20. Antoine Greizmann
|FC Barcelona
|89
|21. Sergio Busquets
|FC Barcelona
|89
|22. Luis Suarez
|FC Barcelona
|89
|23. David De Gea
|Manchester United
|89
|24. Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|88
|25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|88
|26. Gerard Pique
|FC Barcelona
|88
|27. Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munchen
|88
|28. Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|88
|29. Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|30. Christian Eriksen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|88
|31. Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|88
|32. Edinson Cavani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|88
|33. Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|88
|34. Ederson
|Manchester City
|88
|35. David Silva
|Manchester City
|88
|36. Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|88
|37. Diego Godin
|Inter
|88
|38. Paulo Dybala
|Piemonte Calcio
|88
|39. Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|88
|40. Samir Handanovic
|Inter
|88
|41. Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|87
|42. Jordi Alba
|FC Barcelona
|87
|43. Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|44. Fernandinho
|Manchester City
|87
|45. Heung Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|46. Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|47. Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|87
|48. Thiago
|Bayern Munchen
|87
|49. Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|87
|50. Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|87
|51. Thiago Silva
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|52. Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|87
|53. Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|87
|54. Jan Vertonghen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|55. Keylor Navas
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|56. Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munchen
|86
|57. Leroy Sane
|Manchester City
|86
|58. Miralem Pjanic
|Piemonte Calcio
|86
|59. Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|86
|60. Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|86
|61. Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|86
|62. Roberto Firminho
|Liverpool
|86
|63. Marco Verratti
|Paris Saint-Germain
|86
|64. Leonardo Bonucci
|Piemonte Calcio
|86
|65. Ivan Rakitic
|FC Barcelona
|86
|66. Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|86
|67. Samuel Umtiti
|FC Barcelona
|86
|68. Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munchen
|86
|69. Coutinho
|Bayern Munchen
|86
|70. Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|86
|71. Isco
|Real Madrid
|86
|72. Wojciech Szczesny
|Piemonte Calcio
|86
|73. Daniel Parejo
|Valencia CF
|86
|74. Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|85
|75. Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Milan
|85
|76. James Rodriguez
|Real Madrid
|85
|77. Frenkie de Jong
|FC Barcelona
|85
|78. Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|85
|79. Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|85
|80. Axel Witsel
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|81. Matthjis de Ligt
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|82. Fabinho
|Liverpool
|85
|83. Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|84. Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munchen
|85
|85. Alejandro Gomez
|Atalanta
|85
|86. Romelu Lukaku
|Inter
|85
|87. Blaise Matuidi
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|88. David Alaba
|Bayern Munchen
|85
|89. Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|85
|90. Mauro Icardi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|85
|91. Koke
|Atletico de Madrid
|85
|92. Kostas Manolas
|Napoli
|85
|93. Jose Maria Gimenez
|Atletico de Madrid
|85
|94. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Lazio
|85
|95. Rodri
|Manchester City
|85
|96. Allan
|Napoli
|85
|97. Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
|85
|98. Saul
|Atletico de Madrid
|85
|99. Bruno Fernandes
|Sporting CP
|85
|100. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|85
Needless to say, nobody is going to be that surprised when it comes to the very best FIFA 20 players. The eternal debate may rage on, but EA's sport sim sees Messi pip Juve... sorry, Piemonte Calcio's, Cristiano Ronaldo to the post, making the diminutive Argentinian the very best footballer in the game. Interestingly, despite being crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year last year, Liverpool defensive stalwart Virgil Van Dijk languishes in seventh.
In the end, the FIFA 20 ratings list tells a story of football dominated by a few teams with an embarrassment of riches: Piemonte Calcio, Barca, and Real Madrid have squads packed to the rafters with superstars. Whether each player lives up to their place on the top 100 over the course of the season, of course, remains to be seen.