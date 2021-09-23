Popular

These are the best players in FIFA 22

Here are the top 100 players this year.

The FIFA 22 ratings are in. Whether you're playing as a manager at a big club in Career Mode, or putting together your dream XI in FIFA Ultimate Team, it's worth knowing the finest footballers set to grace EA's next take on the (virtual) beautiful game. Otherwise you can just debate each placement with your Co-op Seasons squad. Trust us, putting together a top 100 cannot be done without (virtual) fisticuffs.

Anyway, the last 12 months have been taken into account, with the best players in each of the major leagues listed. There isn't too much movement at the very top, but, surprise, surprise, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi retains his spot at the top of the tree. Will that remain the case next year, following his dramatic move to PSG?

Also not a shock is Kylian Mbappe's meteoric rise to fifth, with Robert Lewandowski displacing the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo in second. There's plenty to take in when it comes to the FIFA 22 top 100 player ratings. Below you'll find the best 100 players in the game, so you know who to save your chairman's millions for.

 FIFA 22 ratings: The top 100 players this year 

Here are the best players in FIFA 22 in descending order, along with their overall stats, position, and current club:

RankPlayerClubPositionOverall
1Lionel MessiPSGRW93
2Robert LewandowskiBayern MunichST92
3Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedST91
4Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM91
5Kylian MbappePSGST91
6Neymar JrPSGLW91
7Jan OblakAtletico MadridGK 91
8Harry KaneTottenham HotspurST90
9N'golo KanteChelseaCDM90
10Manuel NeuerBayern MunichGK90
11Marc-Andre Ter StegenBarcelonaGK90
12Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW89
13Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGK89
14Karim BenzemaReal MadridST89
15Virgil Van DijkLiverpoolCB89
16Joshua KimmichBayern MunichCDM89
17Heung Min-SonTottenham HotspurLM89
18Alisson BeckerLiverpoolGK89
19Thibaut CourtouisReal MadridGK89
20CasemiroReal MadridCDM89
21EdersonManchester CityGK89
22Sadio ManeLiverpoolLW89
23Luis SuarezAthletico MadridST88
24Sergio RamosPSGCB88
25Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM88
26Romelu LukakuChelseaST88
27Raheem SterlingManchester CityLW88
28Toni KroosReal MadridCM88
29Erling HaalandBorussia DortmundST88
30Keylor NavasPSGGK88
31MarquinhosPSGCB87
32Ruben DiasManchester CityCB87
33Leon GoretzkaBayern MunichCM87
34Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolLB87
35Thomas MullerBayern MunichCAM87
36Sergio AgueroBarcelonaST87
37Paulo DybalaJuventusST87
38Luka ModricReal MadridCM87
39Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedRM87
40Frenkie De JongBarcelona CM87
41Angel Di MariaPSGRW87
42Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB87
43Paul PogbaManchester UnitedCM87
44Marco VerrattiPSGCM87
45Wojciech SzczesnyJuventusGK87
46Ciro ImmobileLazio ST87
47Hugo LlorisTottenham HotspurGK87
48Lorenzo InsigneNapoli LW86
49Sergio BusquetsBarcelonaCDM86
50Joao CanceloManchester CityRB86
51Mats HummelsBorussia DortmundCB86
52FabinhoLiverpoolCDM86
53Riyad MahrezManchester CityRW86
54Gerard MorenoVillarrealST86
55Raphael VaraneManchester UnitedCB86
56Milan SkriniarInter MilanCB86
57Marcos LlorenteAthletico MadridCM86
58Samir HandanovicInter MilanGK86
59Aymeric LaporteManchester CityCB86
60Koen CasteelsWolfsburgGK86
61ParejoVillarrealCM86
62Kalidou KoulibalyNapoliCB86
63Giorgio ChielliniJuventusCB86
64RodriManchester CityCDM86
65Jordi AlbaBarcelonaLB86
66ThiagoLiverpoolCM86
67Jamie VardyLeicester CityST86
68Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCAM86
69Kingsley ComanBayern MunichLM86
70JorginhoChelseaCM85
71Leonardo BonucciJuventusCB85
72Antoine GriezmannAthletico MadridST85
73Serge GnabryBayern MunichRM85
74Thiago SilvaChelseaCB85
75Memphis DepayBarcelonaCF85
76Ilkay GundoganManchester CityCM85
77Eden HazardReal MadridLW85
78Stefan De VrijInter Milan CB85
79David SilvaReal SociedadCAM85
80Achraf HakimiPSGRB 85
81Marco ReusBorussia DortmundCAM85
82Wilfred NdidiLeicester CityCDM85
83Lautaro MartinezInter MIlanST85
84OyarzabalReal SociedadLW85
85Kasper SchmeichelLeicester CityGK85
86Sergej Milinkovic-SavicLazioCM85
87Peter GulasciRB LeipzigGK85
88Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedLM85
89Kyle WalkerManchester CityRB85
90KokeAthletico MadridCM85
91Matthijs De Ligt JuventusCB85
92Alejandro GomezSevillaCAM85
93Yann SommerBorussia M’gladbachGK85
94Edinson CavaniManchester UnitedST85
95Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenalST85
96CarvajalReal MadridRB85
97Roberto FirminoLiverpoolCF85
98David AlabaReal Madrid CB84
99Nicolo BarellaInter MilanCM84
100Luke ShawManchester UnitedLB84
