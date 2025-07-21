Abiotic Factor 1.0 release date—When to expect Cold Fusion's new story, upgrades, and traders in your timezone

The Abiotic Factor 1.0 update is almost here, finally bringing the Half-Life-inspired survival crafting adventure to its first version complete milestone. As far as early access games go, it's been a brief and fairly consistent journey—the rare, smooth roadmap rollout since Abiotic Factor's early release in May 2024.

Over the last year, developer Deep Field Games has launched a steady feed of updates to tide its ethically questionable scientists over in the lead-up to version 1.0, Cold Fusion. The full release marks another series of big changes, adding new traders, an upgrade system, crossplay, and a (possible) story conclusion.

While the Steam early access version is currently live, the Abiotic Factor 1.0 release is scheduled for July 22, 2025, at 10 am PDT (West Coast US). As for what that looks like in your neck of the woods, Abiotic Factor's 1.0 milestone may release a little later in the day:

1 pm EDT (East Coast US)

2 pm BRT (Brazil)

6 pm BST (UK)

7 pm CEST (Europe)

2 am JST, July 23 (Japan)

3 am AEST, July 23 (Australia)

Those are the times confirmed by Deep Field Games on Steam, but if you're looking to play with friends on consoles, you may be stuck waiting for updates at the whims of other platform holders.

As for those of you playing on day one, check back in again at launch for some starter guides from the world's most ethically dubious scientist chef (me), and thoughts from my colleagues. I also suggest checking out Deep Field's handy reference for upgrading Abiotic Factor saves over on Steam if you don't want to start fresh.