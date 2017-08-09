Ys Seven release date announced

A PC version of the 2009 PSP action-RPG Ys Seven, updated "with all the features of a modern PC release," was announced last month with a vague release window of "summer." Today publisher Xseed made it more specific by nailing down the launch date to August 30.

Ys Seven on the PC will feature HD graphics running at 60 fps, controller support, and achievements, trading cards, and cloud saves on Steam. It will also offer "revised localization to ensure players receive the most immersive gaming experience possible." And of course there's a save-the-world story in there, too.

"The people of Altago are still distrustful of foreigners, and the land is crawling with monstrous creatures who are invulnerable to standard steel, rendering Adol’s tried and true arsenal of weapons from games past ineffective. Forced to rearm and retrain from scratch—and to prove his worth to this new country’s somewhat xenophobic populace—Adol takes up a king’s quest to explore a nearby set of ruins, only to find himself embroiled in a high-stakes game of appeasing ancient dragons and saving the world... yet again."

Ys Seven will be available on Steam, GOG, and Humble for $25/£20/€25. Details about the game (but not a preorder option, that's for the PSP version, and also it doesn't work anymore) can be found at worldofys.com.