This monster PC case could be the most extra chassis ever

The Azza Overdrive is either one of the coolest cases I've ever laid eyes on or it's an absolute atrocity that shouldn't exist. I feel it may be both. I'd love to use it for the basis of some hard-tube monster, but at the same time, it looks massive and I absolutely don't have room for such a chonky bad boy on my desk. At least not and have space for a gaming monitor at the same time.

Maybe I'm just meant to stare at it, and screw my monitor to the wall behind it, out of the way, so as not to distract from how awesome it is.

If it isn't obvious from the picture, this is an open case like a test bench but with extra steps. The power supply goes at the bottom of the unit, with the E-ATX motherboard tray living above it. There's space for a reservoir pump in the middle for those custom water-cooled builds as well.

There's room for two 360mm radiators on either side of the main tray, angled slightly-downwards of the main section. Additional cooling space can be found above the main body under a pair of wings that flip up to reveal bays that can also hold your graphics card, which can be up to 400mm long and up to three slots wide. It's completely over the top, but it's also brilliant.

Going by the above video, Azza sees this as very much an engine metaphor, with lots of rumblings and car engine motifs on show. You know the kind of noise that you don't normally want with a PC, no matter how powerful, but there's something about it that works, even here.

The 200mm ARGB front-mounted fan had our Jacob making references to the Watcher dinosaurs out of Horizon Zero Dawn, which is a reference I can definitely get behind. If you wanted to make your own Horizon Watcher, then this would be great as the head. You are looking at a massive PC though if you want the rest of the body to be to scale.

It's great that Azza is thinking out of the box with its case offerings right now, and if you take a look at its unlimited cases on its site, you'll find all kinds of intriguing designs, including cubes and pyramids. Here's hoping they can keep pushing the limits of normal case design because these do look fun.