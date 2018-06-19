This 8GB Sapphire RX 580 is $280 for today only

If you missed yesterday's $250 6GB GTX 1060 deal, then here's another mid-range GPU option for you. Newegg now has the Sapphire NITRO+ RX 580 8GB (a mouthful, I know) for $279.99. That's roughly $70 lower than the current normal price for this card.

The RX 580 is slightly faster than the GTX 1060, with 8GB of VRAM over the 1060's 6GB. Considering the cheapest 1060 cards on Newegg right now are nearly $300, this is a pretty good deal. For connectivity, you get one DVI-D, two HDMI 2.0 port, and two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

You can buy the Sapphire NITRO+ RX 580 8GB from Newegg here. The sale expires in about 13 hours (from the time of writing), but the card could sell out before then.

