Logitech launches a speaker system with RGB lights that react to your gameplay

Wouldn't it be cool if your desktop and surrounding area lit up with different colored lights based on what you're doing in a game? If you answered 'yes' to that question, Logitech's new G560 speaker system might be the final piece to your RGB puzzle. Otherwise, toss this into the OGARP (Oh God, Another RGB Peripheral) category.

For those who fall into the former category, Logitech's G division is aiming to deliver a more immersive experience with its new speakers. It's the company's first speaker system to be infused with its Lightsync technology. This allows you to synchronize the light show with audio to match the on-screen action in real-time.

"Light and animation effects can be customized across approximately 16.8 million colors, with four lighting zones... Lightsync technology also works with video and music content allowing you to enjoy immersive light and sound beyond gaming," Logitech G says.

Logitech has made available a Lightsync SDK to game developers to program custom effects. At present, there are nearly a dozen of games with custom lighting profiles for Lightsync, including Battlefield 1, Civilization VI, Counter Strike : GO, Dota 2, Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Killing Floor 2, Metronomicon, Tom Clancy’s: The Division, and Total War: Warhammer II. Discord is also supported.

The speaker system consists of two satellites with 2.5-inch drivers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. Logitech G says the G560 delivers 120 watts RMS power and 240 watts peak power. You can connect the speaker system via Bluetooth or USB. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

You can preorder the G560 now for $200, with availability expected in April.

Logitech also announced a new mechanical keyboard, the G513, that supports Lightsync as well. It's essentially an upgraded version of the G413 with more robust lighting (RGB instead of a single color LED) and two key switch options—Romer-G Tactile and Romer-G Linear. As the names imply, the tactile version allows you to feel the actuation point, whereas the linear switch offers a smoother keystroke without any tactile feedback.

The base of the keyboard is made from "aircraft-grade aluminum" with a brushed metal motif. It's available in a carbon or silver color scheme, though the silver model is only comes with tactile switches.

Logitech includes 12 additional keycaps and a puller to swap out keys that are commonly used for gaming. The keyboard also features onboard memory to store your per-key RGB lighting profiles.

This one is also up for preorder and is expected to ship next month. It costs $150.