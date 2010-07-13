Kane & Lynch 2: Multiplayer trailer

Kane briefs a bunch of crooks on their role in the multiplayer missions in Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days. It nicely underlines the motivations and temptations of players during the round - work together, keep safe, and split the take evenly; or shoot your fellow crooks in the back and swag a larger slice.

For some more background for the game itself, see our article on Kane & Lynch 2 ditching Games for Windows Live . It's a sequel to IO Interactive's third person crime and chaos game. It's out August 27th.