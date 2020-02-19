Grab this mid-tier Alienware gaming desktop for $950 for today only

Today is the final day for Dell's Presidents Day sale, so grab this desktop, or something else, while you can.

Dell's Presidents Day sale keeps rolling on, and it has a ton of gaming desktops and laptops still on sale for the rest of today only. While there is a lot of Alienware configurations to choose from, this mid-tier Aurora R8 gaming desktop stood out to us the most when comparing the on-sale price to its specs. $949.99 is just under the sweet spot for any DIY desktop, but instead of going with an AMD processor and graphics card to keep the cost below $1,000, you get an Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU with this one.

This Alienware Aurora R8 comes stacked with an Intel Core i5-9400 (6-core/12-thread, up to 4.1GHz), GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6, 16GB dual channel DDR4 2666MHz RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. While we'd prefer a 1TB SSD, you can upgrade this later, or go with Dell's dual drive option at no extra cost—but that gets you a 256GB SSD as your primary drive and a 2TB 7200RPM HDD as your secondary.

However, if you want to keep the cost at $949.99, you can always bump the graphics card down to a GTX 1660 and bump up the storage capacity to a 512GB SSD primary drive and a 1TB 7200RPM HDD secondary drive. The GTX 1660 Ti is about 18 to 20 percent faster than the GTX 1660, so it's up to you what is more important: GPU speed, or more storage space. Either option makes for a great gaming desktop, though.