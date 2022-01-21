God of War Valkyries: Locations and tips for these tough endgame bosses

The God of War Valkyries are the toughest bosses of the nine realms. There are nine in total, including the daunting Valkyrie Queen, who you can fight once you've taken care of the others. You'll also snag some of the best armor in the game if you complete the challenge.

These angry angels certainly aren't a pushover, and you'll have to wait until you've reached a specific part of the main story before you can unlock the areas they inhabit—though I'd wait until you've beaten the main story when you will stand more of a chance against them. There are some minor spoilers for the story ahead, so tread carefully. Otherwise, here's where to find the God of War Valkyries and some tips to beat them when you do.

Locations

God of War Valkyrie locations

Each Valkyrie is found inside a Hidden Chamber of Odin. These can only be accessed once you've claimed the chisel during the story. In most cases, you can open a chamber without initiating the fight, but you're better off holding off until you're at least level five or six before taking them on.

Foothills in Midgard: Geirdriful

From Sindri's shop, follow the path upwards until you reach the area where the trail splits. The story takes you to the left and into the cave with the lit torches on either side of the entrance; the right path leads you to the Hidden Chamber of Odin, where the Valkyrie resides.

The River Pass, Midgard: Kara

This one is inside the Witch's Cave, in the same room where you find the Turtle's Tribute treasure map . From the elevator, drop down to the area with the blue light bridges and cross the bridge before turning left. The wall ahead of you is climbable. The door to the Hidden Chamber of Odin is inside.

The Mountain, Midgard: Eir

The door to this Valkyrie is found at the back of the vast mines inside the mountain. The door is next to the platform where you controlled the elevator earlier in the story.

Thamur's Corpse, Midgard: Gunnr

You'll find a huge door, next to Thamur's hand in the snowy area where you enter this region. The Valkyrie is inside here.

Alfheim: Olrun

When you reach the huge lake that is home to the light temple, hug the coast to the left until you find a beach where you can dock your boat. The Hidden Chamber of Odin is at the end of the short tunnel in the cliff face, ahead of you. The entrance is just to the left of the larger opening with a lit torch.

Helheim: Rota

This one is close to the end of the bridge. Vault up onto the steps in the middle of the bridge and turn left to cross the narrow walkway and through a broken wall. The door to the Hidden Chamber of Odin is inside.

Niflheim: Hildr

This Valkyrie is one of the trickier ones to find. She's in a specific area within the labyrinth, which you should be able to find if you keep taking the left path whenever presented with an option. The video above should help you out if you're having trouble locating her.

Muspelheim: Gondul

You'll have to complete five trials within Muspelheim if you want to challenge this Valkyrie. She's the sixth challenge and is accessible after you've beaten all the others.

Valkyrie Council, Midgard: Sigrun, the Valkyrie Queen

Once you've defeated the other eight Valkyries, place their trophies on each of the thrones in the circular Council of Valkyries area and a realm tear will appear in the middle. Interact with this to summon Sigrun, the Valkyrie Queen.

Tips

God of War Valkyrie tips

The Valkyries are some of the most challenging bosses in the game, so you should make sure you're well prepared before facing them. Each fight is different, but here are some general tips that will help you out during each encounter.