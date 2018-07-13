EVGA's water-cooled GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid card is just $500 ($109 off) on Amazon

Water-cooled graphics cards are almost always sold at a premium, compared to normal air-cooled cards. If you've been on the lookout for an all-in-one water-cooled graphics card, this may be the deal for you. Right now, you can get the EVGA GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid card for just $499 on Amazon. That's a $109 drop from the previous price.

Most air-cooled GTX 1080 cards are around $480-500, so this is a great deal by comparison. The card has a base clock of 1721 MHz and boosts to 1860 MHz. It uses a 120mm radiator to keep the GTX 1080 at low temperatures, and the card casing has adjustable RGB LED lighting.

You can buy the EVGA GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid on Amazon.