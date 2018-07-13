EVGA's water-cooled GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid card is just $500 ($109 off) on Amazon

Water-cooled graphics cards are almost always sold at a premium, compared to normal air-cooled cards. If you've been on the lookout for an all-in-one water-cooled graphics card, this may be the deal for you. Right now, you can get the EVGA GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid card for just $499 on Amazon. That's a $109 drop from the previous price.
Most air-cooled GTX 1080 cards are around $480-500, so this is a great deal by comparison. The card has a base clock of 1721 MHz and boosts to 1860 MHz. It uses a 120mm radiator to keep the GTX 1080 at low temperatures, and the card casing has adjustable RGB LED lighting.
You can buy the EVGA GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid on Amazon.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.