Elden Ring guide: Everything you need to survive the Lands Between

If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.

Elden Ring's world is vast, and there's certainly a great deal of satisfaction to be had from going in blind. That said, you might find that there are a few things you wish you'd have known beforehand. As such, I've listed all of our Elden Ring guides below, and we'll continue to add to it as we discover more over the coming weeks.

We've tried to keep spoilers to a minimum but before you proceed, be aware that item and boss names may be displayed below.

Starting out

Character Creation

Before you can dive into the Lands Between, you need to make a few choices, both stylish and otherwise. This guide shows you what to expect from the character creation process in Elden Ring, from body type to background.

Classes

Your class—or origin—will determine your starting stats and level, as well as the weapon with which you start. There are ten classes to choose from, and this guide helps break down the strengths and weaknesses of each one to help you pick one that suits your playstyle.

Keepsakes

These starter gifts can offer you a variety of bonuses, from an increase in your overall health to the ability to unlock a certain item or door later in the game. You can only pick one for your character when starting out, so this guide details the known benefits of each.

Spirit Calling Bell

This item is given near the beginning of the game and is easy to miss. The Spirit Calling Bell allows you to summon NPCs and creatures to help you out during boss fights, dungeons, and other specific enemy-infested areas.

Beginner's tips

There's a lot to figure out as you venture into the vast world of the Lands Between. This guide gives you the tips to help you out.

Stats and gear

Ashes of War

These are used to enhance weapons with certain skills and affinities. You can apply Ashes at any Site of Grace, though you'll need the Whetstone Knife to do so. This guide explains what each one does, where to find them, and how to find more whetblades for adding affinities.

How to alter armor

Tailoring Tools and the Sewing Needle items allow you to change up your armour as the game goes on. The change appears is cosmetic rather than altering stats, but you'll want to look your best when stepping out into the world of the Lands Between.

Combat

Combat

Souls games are notoriously unforgiving. So if this is your first time playing a FromSoft game, you should familiarise yourself with the basics of Elden Ring's combat system. This guide will help you out.



Bosses

No Souls game would be complete without a variety of bizarre bosses to tax your reflexes—and patience. This guide breaks down each boss encounter, where you can find them, and tips on how to overcome them.

Dungeons

There are several dungeons to tackle in the Lands Between. They can reward you with helpful items, weapons, or tools, so it's well worth your time to explore any you find. Luckily, we tell you where to find each dungeon, how to get through them, and the items they reward.

Co-op

If you're struggling with a boss or if you just want to bring a friend along for the fun of it, you can summon them (or a random player) into your game. This guide explains how it works.

Spirit Ashes

As you make your way through the Lands Between, you might have noticed you've picked up various different Spirit Ashes. These can be used to summon NPCs and mobs to help you fight bosses or complete dungeons.

Spirit Tuning

Unlocking this allows you to upgrade the power of the spirits you summon with your ashes. We explain how to complete the NPC questline that unlocks it, and where to find the material used in the upgrades.

Travel

How to get Torrent

You'll be spending quite a bit of time on horseback in Elden Ring. This can make traversing the Lands Between much faster, but it also introduces a new element to several boss fights. This guide shows you how to get your trusty steed.

Fast travel

The Lands Between is vast. And as wonderful as Torrent is, you can't expect him to carry you back and forth across the map multiple times. Luckily, you can fast travel and this guide explains how.

Collectibles

Golden Seeds

Golden Seeds are required to increase your flask charge, and you'll need several of them after a certain number of upgrades. These collectables can often be found by small golden saplings along main roads or close to various landmarks.

Tear locations

You can find both Sacred Tears and Crystal Tears throughout the Lands Between. The former improves your flask strength, whereas the latter is needed to brew the Flask of Wonderous Physick. Here's where to find these life-saving collectables.

Stonesword Keys

These are similar to the Pharros Lockstones from Dark Souls 2. They unlock fog doors throughout the game, allowing you to access certain areas, loot, or enemies. This guide covers the ones we've found so far.

Map Fragments

These uncover parts of the map when found. Each area has a "map pillar", and when you find the Map Fragment for the area, that part of the map is revealed. They're invaluable for orienting yourself and finding your way around, so I've listed the location for those we've found so far.