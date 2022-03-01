Elden Ring talisman locations guide

Looking for the Elden Ring talisman locations? Talismans are to Elden Ring, what rings were to Dark Souls, granting you a variety of boons and effects. A lot of these new rings actually have exactly the same effect as many of the regular rings in Dark Souls, except these talismans have also taken a leaf out of Bloodborne's book: they boost specific attack types to complement your playstyle.

You'll start with a single talisman slot, but after you defeat various bosses, you'll be able to wear more of them and equip multiple of the same types of talisman to stack various damage buffs. Here are the talisman locations and how to get more talisman slots in Elden Ring.

Locations

Elden Ring talisman locations

Erdtree's Favour Talisman

Effect: Raises max HP, stamina, and equip load.

Raises max HP, stamina, and equip load. Location: West Limgrave. Found in the Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon, past the bridge with the two Grafted Scions.

Firedrake Talisman

Effect: Boosts fire damage negation.

Boosts fire damage negation. Location: West Limgrave. Earned by defeating the Beastman of Faram Azula boss in the Groveside Cave dungeon, north of the Church of Elleh.

Boltdrake Talisman

Effect: Boosts lightning damage negation.

Boosts lightning damage negation. Location: West Limgrave. Found in Stormveil Castle, right after the Limgrave Tower Bridge Site of Grace.

Roar Talisman

Effect: Enhances roars and breath attacks.

Enhances roars and breath attacks. Location: West Limgrave. Earned by defeating the Stonedigger Troll boss in the Limgrave Tunnels dungeon located in the northwest tip of the lake.

Blue Dancer Charm

Effect: Raises attack power with lower equip load. The new Flynn's Ring.

Raises attack power with lower equip load. The new Flynn's Ring. Location: West Limgrave. Earned by defeating the Ruin Golem boss in the Highroad Cave dungeon. Head north from Murkwater Cave and use the spirit step to jump up into the river with the tentacle monsters. The dungeon is at the end on the left.

Arsenal Charm

Effect: Raises max equip load. The new Havel's Ring.

Raises max equip load. The new Havel's Ring. Location: Given by Nefeli in the Roundtable Hold if you summoned her to fight Godrick. You can find her in a sideroom after the Stormhawks, but before the big troll in front of Godrick's boss door.

Assassin's Crimson Dagger

Effect: Critical hits restore HP.

Critical hits restore HP. Location: West Limgrave. Rewarded for beating the Black-Knife Assassin boss of the Deathtouched Catacombs Dungeon to the east of the Warmaster's Shack on Stormhill.

Turtle Talisman

Effect: Raises stamina recovery speed. The new Chloranthy Ring.

Raises stamina recovery speed. The new Chloranthy Ring. Location: East Limgrave. Found in the basement of Summonwater Village. Use an Elden Ring Stonesword Key to unlock the door.

Axe Talisman

Effect: Enhances charged attacks.

Enhances charged attacks. Location: East Limgrave. In the Mistwood Ruins where you find Blaidd, the Elden Ring wolf man roaring on the tower, you can find this talisman in the basement. Be careful of the sleeping bear right by the entrance, though.

Clarifying Horn Charm

Effect: Raises focus.

Raises focus. Location: Siofra River. In the far north, on a body lying by the steps that lead up to the Deep Siofra Well elevator.

Curved Sword Talisman

Effect: Enhances guard counters.

Enhances guard counters. Location: East Limgrave. When heading the back way into Stormveil Castle, this can be found in the room that Patches locks you in with the knight.

Ritual Sword Talisman

Effect: Raises attack power when HP is max.

Raises attack power when HP is max. Location: Altus Plateau. Earned by defeating the Demi-Human Queen boss in the basement of the Lux Ruins. Head north from where the Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus comes up to find them.

Claw Talisman

Effect: Enhances jump attacks.

Enhances jump attacks. Location: East Limgrave. Found on one of the highest towers in Stormveil Castle surrounded by birds. This tower is accessible from the back route into the castle and the Rampart Tower Site of Grace.

Fire Scorpion Charm

Effect: Raises fire attack, but lowers damage negation.

Raises fire attack, but lowers damage negation. Location: In Mt. Gelmir. Found on the roof of Fort Laiedd at the westernmost fringe of the region. It is accessible when entering Gelmir further to the south, via the Seethewater River Site of Grace.

Marika's Scarseal Talisman

Effect: Raises mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane, but increases damage taken.

Raises mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane, but increases damage taken. Location: Siofra River. Found behind the Dragonkin Soldier boss below the waterfall. From the Worshippers' Woods Site of Grace in the north, head south to find a fallen pillar leading up to a broken tower with a portal inside. Head through to access the boss in the lake.

Hammer Talisman

Effect: Enhances stamina-reducing attacks against blockers.

Enhances stamina-reducing attacks against blockers. Location: West Limgrave. Defeat the invader by the colosseum in the most northerly point of the region.

Lance Talisman

Effect: Enhances attacks on horseback.

Enhances attacks on horseback. Location: West Limgrave. Found on some giant buried armour at the most north-easterly point of the region.

Greatshield Talisman

Effect: Boosts guarding ability.

Boosts guarding ability. Location: Altus Plateau. Head north-east from the Grand Lift of Dectus to find it in the back of a parked caravan in a military camp surrounded by ballistas.

Pearldrake Talisman +1

Effect: Greatly boosts non-physical damage negation.

Greatly boosts non-physical damage negation. Location: Mt. Gelmir. In the basement of the Wyndham Ruins to the north of where the Grand Dectus Elevator comes up. Head north past the Lux Ruins and keep going until you find the village with the Tibia Mariner boss. Requires a Stonesword Key to open.

Talisman slots

How to get more Elden Ring talisman slots

You can get more slots to equip talismans by beating these various bosses:

Margit, the Fell Omen

Godfrey, First Elden Lord