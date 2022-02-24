How to alter armour in Elden Ring

Wondering if you can alter armour in Elden Ring? There's a tonne of cool-looking outfits in FromSoftware's new open-world RPG that you can find as treasure, or as random drops from enemies. You'll certainly feel the same NPC envy you had in Dark Souls, wondering how long it will be before you can pilfer another character's armour set.

But certain armour types can also be "altered". Once you find the Tailoring Tools and the Elden Ring Sewing Needle, you'll be able to make adjustments with certain armour sets and tweak them to your preference. In this guide, I'll show you where to find the Tailoring Tools and the Sewing Needle and how to alter armour, since the process can be a little confusing.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can get both the Sewing Needle and the Tailoring Tools in West Limgrave, by defeating the Demi-Human Chiefs boss in the Coastal Cove dungeon to the south-west of the Stranded Graveyard. The boss itself is a little tricky because there are two of them and they're quite aggressive, but if you take them on one-by-one or summon Old Knight Istvan at the entrance, you'll be fine. This dungeon is also important since it unlocks access to that island in the southwest.

Elden Ring: How to alter armour

When you have the Tailoring Tools and Needle, you'll be able alter certain armour sets at any Site of Grace for a small cost in runes. It might be confusing at first, since it's likely that no armour sets will appear in your list, but once you have an armour set you can alter, you'll spot it there. There are more needles in the game, but this basic one seems to only let you remove capes from certain armour sets. Presumably the other needles will let you do other stuff, as it is with the rest of the game's crafting. You may also find armour sets with "altered" in their name, and this means they are the second variation without the cape.

I'll be sure to update this guide when we find more needles and what they can do.