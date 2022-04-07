Trying to figure out how to complete Brother Corhyn's quest in Elden Ring? You meet this NPC when you first arrive in Roundtable Hold, though his quest won't start until you've progressed into the Lands Between a little further. He sells incantations (opens in new tab), so it pays to talk to him early on if you've gone with a magic build (opens in new tab).

Brother Corhyn's story takes you into some of the later areas and involves another NPC named Goldmask. It's worth noting that you'll also get an item required for one of the Elden Ring endings (opens in new tab) as a reward. The quest itself isn't too taxing, but a couple of steps may have you scratching your head, so I'll go through everything below. Here's how to complete the Elden Ring Brother Corhyn quest, including where to find Goldmask and how to solve the Riddle at Leyndell.

I've tried to keep this guide as spoiler-free as possible but click away now if you don't want to risk it.

Elden Ring Brother Corhyn quest steps

If you progress too far into the main story, you won't be able to complete the earlier steps of this quest and Goldmask will disappear. Make sure you do all the steps up to and including the Mountaintops of the Giants before defeating the main boss of Crumbling Farum Azula.

Here is a brief summary of the steps you'll need to take to complete the Brother Corhyn questline:

Talk to Brother Corhyn at Roundtable Hold once you've reached Altus Plateau.

Find him in Altus Plateau and speak to him again there.

Find Goldmask on the northern part of the bridge in the same region.

Return to Brother Corhyn and talk to him to move him to Goldmask's location.

Find them both in Leyndell, Royal Capital and solve the riddle.

Meet Brother Corhyn and Goldmask in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Find Goldmask in Leyndell, Ashen Capital to receive the Mending Rune of Perfect Order.

Find Brother Corhyn either in Leyndell, Ashen Capital or at the Mountaintops of the Giants.

How to start

How to start

How to start Brother Corhyn's quest

You first meet Brother Corhyn in Roundtable Hold and you can talk to him as soon as you arrive there. He can be found in the main table room, standing opposite the fire. He will sell you incantations but you won't be able to start his quest until you've reached Altus Plateau. You can do this either by using the Dectus medallion (opens in new tab) or through the mines shortcut.

Once you've reached the plateau, return to Roundtable Hold and speak to Corhyn. He'll tell you that he's going on a journey to find Goldmask. He'll now move from the hold to Altus Plateau.

To find Brother Corhyn's new location, head to the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace and head north along the road. You'll find him standing next to the map pillar. Talk to him and you can buy incantations or ask about Goldmask. He will mention that the man is likely closer to the Erdtree but will keep looking.

Goldmask location

Goldmask location

Elden Ring Goldmask location

Now to find Goldmask. Continue along the road as it winds to the north and east. You'll eventually find a large broken bridge with the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge Site of Grace right at the edge. Goldmask is on the north side, but the teleporter next to you will transport you to the other side.

When you spawn on the bridge's north end, turn around and head south to the broken part. Goldmask is standing at the end, and the reason for his name suddenly becomes clear. Talk to him, though you'll get little response, then return to Brother Corhyn back near the map pillar and tell him Goldmask's whereabouts when prompted.

Now return to Goldmask's location on the bridge and you'll find that Brother Corhyn has joined him. If he hasn't moved here, try resting at a Site of Grace. Talk to Corhyn once again and you can get more information about Goldmask.

Law of Regression

Law of Regression

Where to find the Law of Regression incantation

Note: You can obtain the Golden Order Principia spellbook after meeting Brother Corhyn and Goldmask at Leyndell if it's easier.

You're going to need to brush up on some magic shortly but first, you need to find a spell. You can find the Golden Order Principia spellbook which is required to learn the Law of Regression incantation very close to the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace in Leyndell, Royal Capital—in fact, it's literally right above you.

From the Site of Grace, head towards the tree branch that snakes into the room, hop over the railing outside and walk up it. Once you're on the next floor, head through the door and back outside and turn immediately left and drop down onto the large yellow roof. Look for a window you can climb through, then turn right and make your way around to the other side, where the branch meets the walkway. Move along the branch to find the spellbook on a corpse in the chair suspended from the ceiling.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Brother Corhyn location at Leyndell, Royal Capital

You need to obtain two Great Runes to access Leyndell, Royal Capital for this next step. Once you're inside the city, you need to find Brother Corhyn and Goldmask, who have moved to an area east of the colosseum.

To get there, fast travel to the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace, then head south along the walkway and pass under the huge branch that passes over it. Run up the broad stairs here then take the right path when you reach the cliff face. A little way up and on your left, you can find a narrow trail that turns back the way you came but takes you up around the side of the cliff. Follow this to the top to find Brother Corhyn and Goldmask.

Listen to Corhyn, then ask him about Goldmask again when prompted. Now you can hand over the Golden Order Principia and buy the Law of Regression incantation from Brother Corhyn.

Riddle

Riddle

How to solve the riddle

This step requires you to cast the Law of Regression incantation, so if you don't have enough of the intelligence stat, you can reach the requirement through different equipment, talismans and Great Runes. If you don't have access to intelligence boosting gear, you can respec (opens in new tab) too, though you'll need a second Larval Tear if you want to switch back afterwards. Don't forget to actually memorise the spell and have a "Seal" weapon equipped to use it.

Now you've spoken to Brother Corhyn and obtained the Law of Regression incantation you can proceed with the riddle. Head back to the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace then through the door to the west and take the lift down.

Head down the stairs and you'll see a message on the ground at the bottom in front of a large statue. It reads:

"Regression alone reveals secrets."

Cast the Law of Regression spell and a new message will appear in front of you. I won't reveal what the second message says as it's very spoilery, so read it for yourself, then head back to Brother Corhyn and tell Goldmask what you've found out. You should also exhaust Corhyn's dialogue here.

Mountaintops of the Giants

Mountaintops of the Giants

Where to find Brother Corhyn in Mountaintops of the Giants

Both Brother Corhyn and Goldmask move to the Mountaintops of the Giants region and can be found on top of the bridge, just south of Stargazers' Ruins. The quickest way to get here is from the Freezing Lake Site of Grace. Travel west until you come to the bridge southwest of Castle Sol, cross it, then make your way to the bridge to the southeast of there.

Talk to Brother Corhyn here and ask about Goldmask when prompted. If you have the Tonic of Forgetfulness in your inventory, given by Tanith during Rya's questline (opens in new tab), you're given the option here to offer it to Corhyn. He won't take it whatever you choose but it seems that his quest will stop here if you do.

Mending Rune of Perfect Order

How to get the Mending Rune of Perfect Order

Mending Rune of Perfect Order

How to get the Mending Rune of Perfect Order

This final step won't be available until after you've completed the Crumbling Farum Azula area. Once you arrive in Leyndell, Ashen Capital after defeating the boss, you can find Goldmask very close to the location where he and Brother Corhyn stood before. Check the map above for the exact location. You can now loot the Mending Rune of Perfect Order from him, which gives you access to one of the endings.

You can find Brother Corhyn in the area too. He's almost directly south of the Leyndell, Capital of Ash Site of Grace and very close to where the West Capital Rampart grace would be. Once you've found him, exhaust his dialogue, then reload the area and return to his location to find Corhyn's Bell Bearing and Corhyn's Robe.

If you can't find Corhyn at Leyndell, it's possible he may have moved to his previous location at the Mountaintops of the Giants.