How to complete the Dung Eater quest in Elden Ring

Wondering what you need to do to progress the Elden Ring Dung Eater quest? Or maybe you're having trouble finding him during one of the later steps. Whatever reason you're here, I'll go through what you need to do to complete this NPC's storyline.

The rewards for completing this quest include a new armor set, and more importantly, an item required for one of the Elden Ring endings (opens in new tab). You can meet the Dung Eater pretty early on in the game, though even then, his significance isn't clear. So if you're trying to figure out how to get started, here's how to complete the Elden Ring Dung Eater quest.

Location

Elden Ring Dung Eater location: Roundtable Hold

You'll first meet the Dung Eater in Roundtable Hold, though you won't have access to his room until you've reached Altus Plateau. This can be done either by collecting both halves of the Dectus medallion (opens in new tab) and using the lift or bypassing the lift entirely and making your way up the side of the cliff through the mines where you need to defeat the Magma Wyrm Makar boss to proceed.

Whichever method you choose to get to Altus Plateau, the Dung Eater is found in the previously locked room, just past the Twin Maiden Husks merchant. He's hard to miss as he looks like a hostile NPC invader.

Seedbed Curse

Seedbed Curse location on top of the building. (Image credit: From Software)

Seedbed Curse locations: Where to find one

You can talk to him as soon as you gain access to his room, though you won't be able to progress his questline until you find the first Seedbed Curse. There are six of these in total—with one being missable—and you need to find five to complete the quest later on. For now though, you just need one to continue.

Volcano Manor: From the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace, make your way towards Rya's hiding spot—detailed in Rya's quest guide (opens in new tab) —but instead of taking the elevator to the floor below, head along the path to the right. In the building at the end, take another door on the right then head up the stairs to find a fog door that requires a Stonesword Key (opens in new tab) to open. The Seedbed Curse is on a corpse at the bottom.

Leyndell, Royal Capital: At the top of the round building directly east of the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace on the map.

At the top of the round building directly east of the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace on the map. Outer moat, Leyndell (missable): Looted from Blackguard Big Boggart if you've progressed his questline.

Looted from Blackguard Big Boggart if you've progressed his questline. Leyndell, Royal Capital: In the Ashen version, find it inside what would be the Dung Eater's room in the alternate Roundtable Hold.

In the Ashen version, find it inside what would be the Dung Eater's room in the alternate Roundtable Hold. Elphael Brace of the Haligtree: Can be found by traveling north then west from the Prayer Room Site of Grace. Looted from a corpse in a chair on a ledge.

Can be found by traveling north then west from the Prayer Room Site of Grace. Looted from a corpse in a chair on a ledge. Elphael Brace of the Haligtree: Again from the Prayer Room Site of Grace, head north but make your way down the stairs that double back on your right. When you find the room at the bottom, hop over the railing to the right of the door and drop to the platform below. It's in the dark hall at the bottom of the stairs on a corpse.

Once you've grabbed your first Seedbed Curse item, head back to Roundtable Hold and talk to Dung Eater again. He'll have some more dialogue for you and he'll hand over the Sewer Gaol Key.

Sewer Gaol Key

Entrance to the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. (Image credit: From Software)

Where to use the Sewer Gaol Key

Now that you have access to the sewers, you can access the area via a well in the Leyndell, Royal Capital. From the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, head northwest down the steps and out of the door. Follow the road and hop over the railing to the left and you should see the well among the ruins.

Climb down the ladder then take the first door on your left, to the northeast. Head down another ladder and keep following the tunnel around to the right. Ignore the opening on your right when you see it and proceed straight ahead and down the stairs to enter the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Head through the door and you'll find yourself on a platform with a ladder to the left. Climb down here then look out for a door on your left. This is the Underground Roadside Site of Grace, so activate it and rest if you need to before the next leg of the journey.

Head back out the door and continue northeast along the main tunnel. You'll reach a point where three huge grates are covering the ground, but the one on the left has a gap. Drop down here and turn left, following the tunnel past poison enemies until you find the ladder at the end.

Climb here and turn right. You can use the Sewer Gaol Key on the door ahead of you. Dung Eater is inside, so talk to him and choose "Leave your gaol!" when the option is presented. Exhaust his dialogue, then it's time to return to Roundtable Hold.

Outer moat

Dung Eater location in the outer moat. (Image credit: From Software)

Find the Dung Eater in the outer moat at Leyndell

When you return to the Roundtable Hold, you'll find that the Dung Eater is missing from his usual room. However, there is a message that tells you to find him in the outer moat, just outside Leyndell, Capital City.

If you're planning to get a Seedbed Curse from Blackguard Big Boggart, you should make sure you've progressed the first part of Rya's quest and bought her necklace from him in Liurnia of the Lakes. Buying Boiled Prawns from him afterwards earns his trust so that he moves to the outer moat area.

Speak to Boggart just to the north of the spot marked on the map above and exhaust his dialogue before continuing with the next step. Now reload the area and speak to Boggart once more to get the Dung Eater to invade you.

Fight and defeat the Dung Eater in the outer moat, then return to Roundtable Hold and talk to him in his room. He'll tell you to bring more Seedbed Curses to his real body, which is located in the cell where you found him in the Subterrenean Shunning-Grounds.

Seluvis's potion

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Should you use Seluvis's potion?

You have two choices with the Dung Eater's corpse, though only one will get you the item required for a certain ending.

If you've picked up the potion from Seluvis which was meant for Nepheli (opens in new tab), you can use it on him here instead of giving him the Seedbed Curses. Doing so will allow you to get the Dung Eater Puppet summon from Seluvis.

Or, if you'd prefer to get the item for the ending and complete the Dung Eater's quest, interact with the body to offer the Seedbed Curses. After offering him five he will reward you with the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse, the item required for one of the endings. Reloading the area and returning to his cell allows you to loot the Omen armor set.