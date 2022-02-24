Looking to learn how to unlock Spirit Tuning in Elden Ring? Your first question is more likely: what even is Spirit Tuning? One of the new things that Elden Ring introduces to the Souls format is the ability to use summoning ashes to call forth mobs of creatures and NPCs to aid you. This ability unlocks once you claim the Elden Ring Spirit Calling Bell from the Witch Renna.

But did you know there's a way to make the spirits you summon even stronger? Once you unlock Spirit Tuning through a particular NPC questline, you'll be able to use Grave and Ghost Glovewort to level your spirits, making them more effective partners in fighting against tough enemies and bosses.

In this Elden Ring Spirit Tuning guide, I'll explain how to unlock it, where to find Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort, and I'll even resolve the mystery of those weird old man statues you find located across the Lands Between.

Here's where to find Roderika. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Spirit Tuning: How to unlock it

Spirit Tuning is used to make the NPCs and monsters you summon through ashes even stronger. To unlock the service, you'll need to follow a particular character questline. While heading up Storm Hill to Storm Veil Castle, you'll find a woman wearing a red shawl by the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. This is Roderika. Exhaust her dialogue options to get the Spirit Jellyfish ashes.

Once you've defeated Godrick, she'll appear in the Roundtable Hold by the fireplace. Talk to her some more, then go and talk to Smith Master Hewg about her. He'll say she has a talent for spirit tuning. Go back and tell her this, and convince her to try it out, then go and convince Hewg to help her. When you return later on, she'll be set up opposite Hewg, and will thank you for introducing her to Spirit Tuning. When you talk to her, you'll now be able to use Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort to upgrade your spirits.

The Murkwater Catacombs is a great spot early in the game to earn Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort. (Image credit: From Software)

Where to find Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort

You can find Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort in catacomb dungeons. The former is used to strengthen group summons such as wolves or imps, while the latter is for individual NPC summons like Banished Knight Oleg. If you're looking for an early source of either, I recommend the Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon at the start of the game, which incidentally also gives you the Banished Knight Oleg summon.

The Murkwater Catacombs dungeon is also a good early game option, as are the Stormfoot Catacombs northwest of the Church of Elleh. However, there is another way to locate nearby catacombs…

What do those statues do?

You might have spotted these statues while on your travels and wondered what they do. Well, if you walk up to them and interact to light their candle, they point in the direction of catacomb dungeons nearby. So, if you're on the lookout for Glovewort and spy one of these, follow it to unlock a dungeon that should have some inside. You can also find some in the region of Siofra River.