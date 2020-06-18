What we want to see at EA Play Live 2020

EA's definitely-not-E3 stream, EA Play Live, is happening today. The publisher promises a showcase of upcoming games, including the recently announced Star Wars: Squadrons. But what else might be there? The PC Gamer team gathered to create a wishlist for the show, everything from new games and remastered classics, to simple prayers that Squadrons will actually be good please.

How to watch EA Play Live 2020

The stream starts at 4pm PT, today, June 18. Here's when that is in the various timezones of the world:

4pm PDT

7pm EDT

12am BST (June 19)

1am CEST (June 19)

9am AEST (June 19)

Head to EA's Twitch or YouTube pages to see the stream, or just return here where we'll embed it in the page.

What we want to see

Dragon Age 4

At this point, I really need to see proof that this game actually exists. Sure, it’s been officially announced, but all we’ve seen so far is an animated trailer that was basically just a summary of things that happened at the end of Inquisition, rather than showing anything new. Even just a CG concept trailer would go a long way for me at this point.

The practical part of me knows that the Bioware I loved doesn’t really exist anymore, and a new Dragon Age is more likely to disappoint me than anything. But I’m still such a huge fan of that world that I can’t help but be excited by the idea of another sequel. That is, assuming it hasn’t already been quietly canned. —Robin Valentine

The next Battlefield

I doubt we'll see much of this. At E3, we typically get a Battlefield gameplay demo the year a new one is releasing, and then it comes out around the end of October. But we already know that the next Battlefield won't release this year. It'll be out sometime in 2021 . That in mind, the full reveal probably won't come until early next year. EA might confirm the setting, though, and let imaginations start going. —Tyler Wilde

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered

I might not be so eager for a Mass Effect trilogy redo had Andromeda kicked off a new era for the series, but it did not. Back to what works, then: A slick three-game Mass Effect package with a built-in save file editor, fancy graphics (ray tracing and all that), remastered music, special features, and all of the DLC could easily delete a couple months of my free time.

There's a good probability we see this one at EA's show. A Mass Effect trilogy remaster is rumored to be coming within the next year, and it's hard to imagine a scenario where it isn't at least in production by EA. It's been over 10 years since the first game, so it's fully within remaster or remake territory. —Tyler Wilde

Star Wars: Squadrons actually looking good

Just a humble request from me. We already know we'll be seeing footage from Star Wars: Squadrons, and I just hope it doesn't dash my excitement. It looks like EA has finally remembered Rogue Squadron, TIE Fighter and X-Wing, but I’m worried about getting my hopes up. Those classics all came long before EA got its hands on Star Wars, and since then the results have left a lot to be desired. Given the spectacle of Battlefront 2's space battles, I expect it to have a lot of flair, but it remains to be seen if the dogfighting will be up to snuff.

One of the big questions I'd like to see answered is how does customisation work? You can make cosmetic tweaks to your ship and pilot, as well as practical ones, but the ships are normally pretty uniform. It's an issue DICE bumped into with Battlefront, when it added stuff like stormtroopers with no helmet, which didn't go down well. Either the Star Wars nerds are going to get mad, or the customisation options are going to be really restrained. —Fraser Brown

(Image credit: EA)

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Remastered

I have a lot of feelings about Tiberian Sun—perhaps more than anyone should have. It is far from being the best Command & Conquer, but it's also the one I played the most, as it coincided with a) my family having a decent computer for the time, and b) with me discovering modding, and the seemingly infinite amount of weird ways the game could be tweaked and tailored. I also suspect that many of my feelings might be lies. After all, I let received wisdom convince me that maybe the original C&C wasn't all that good, but, playing the recent Remastered Collection made me realise how great many of its campaign missions actually are. Basically, Tiberian Sun is weird and cool and doesn't always work, but I'd love for it to return. Do Red Alert 2 as well. —Phil Savage

Skate 4

Look, EA, it's time. Stop messing us around here. Tony Hawk's is coming back. Session is stealing skating fans' hearts. Skatebird is a thing. The appetite is clearly there. It's time for Skate to make a comeback.

If you're unaware of the series, which never made it to PC, it was a neat Tony Hawk's style skating game that swapped out THPS's arcadey button combos for a trick system that utilised analogue stick swipes. Thanks to its open world design, it was just a great place to spend time in. Skate 3 even turned bailing into its own mingame, leading to a library of hilarious, excruciating videos. It was great, basically. Do more of it. —Phil Savage

(Image credit: EA)

Apex Legends, but on Steam

I've spent the last few months nursing an Apex Legends addiction, but am struggling with the fact that everyone I meet in-game appears to be better than me. My hope is that if EA brings it to Steam—like it recently has with a bunch of other games, such as Battlefield 5 and, er, Dragon Age 2—there'll be an influx of new players that I can more easily beat.

Of course, those players will eventually learn and grow and become better than me, but I'm all about cheap thrills and short term solutions. —Phil Savage

I'm keeping my fingers crossed for Apex Legends cross-play and shared battle pass across platforms much like Call of Duty: Warzone.. — Jorge Jimenez

OK, but can someone convince EA that a Steam game that launches Origin when you run it doesn't count? —Tyler Wilde