The biggest PC gaming stories from E3

That's another E3 in the bag, and as always there were lots of new games revealed, new release dates announced, and new trailers shown. All told, our list of every PC game at E3 2019 contains almost 100 games! Head over there to watch all the new trailers.
Below, we've plucked out the biggest news stories of E3 2019, and when you're done with those you can also check out the most awkward and wholesome moments from the show.
Biggest new game announcements
Watch Dogs Legion: It was leaked before E3, but we got the official reveal at Ubisoft's conference, and another 30 minutes of footage showed up as well. Sam played it, and came away very impressed. As rumored, you really can play as anyone in the city. It's out March 6, 2020.
Elden Ring: The collaboration between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin is real, and the cinematic trailer is badass. Here's everything we know about Elden Ring so far.
Gods & Monsters: A new adventure from the Assassin's Creed Odyssey devs, coming February 25, 2020.
Rainbow Six Quarantine: It's co-op again, and out in early 2020. We got a cinematic trailer at Ubisoft's show, but not much more.
Ghostwire: Tokyo: A new action game from Shinji Mikami and Ikumi Nakamura with a very weird, cool cinematic trailer. It's spooky.
Bleeding Edge: A third-person brawler from Hellblade developer Ninja Theory, which our E3 crew called "chaotic" and "messy." Read their preview here. Bleeding Edge is out October 25, 2019.
Outriders: A cool-looking (at least based on the cinematic trailer) co-op shooter from the developers of Bulletstorm. Coming summer 2020.
Deathloop: The cinematic trailer for Arkane's next game makes it look something like Groundhog's Day, but with assassins. No release date yet.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War: A continuation of Respawn's series of Sniper Elite spin-offs where Hitler's got a zombie army. Check out a gameplay video here.
Chivalry 2: The medieval combat sequel is going big, and Steven interviewed the devs to find out all about it. It's out next year.
Marvel's Avengers: We already knew about this one, but only its existence. We finally got to see it at the Square Enix conference, and Sam described a demo as not quite superheroic.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: The classic series is back, and the trailer is pretty. You can sign up for the alpha and beta.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Coming next year, all three trilogies will be reenacted in one Lego game. Check out the trailer here.
New release dates
Gears 5: September 10, 2019
The Outer Worlds: October 25, 2019
Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition: Fall 2019, beta sooner.
Terraria: Journey's End: Late 2019
Planet Zoo: November 5, 2019
Doom Eternal: November 22, 2019
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: February 11, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077: April 16, 2020
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Early 2020
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: March 3, 2020 on PS4, and the wording suggests it could come to PC later.
Phantasy Star Online 2: Spring 2020, finally.
Halo Infinite: Holiday 2020
Wasteland 3: Spring 2020
Ghost Recon Breakpoint: October 4, 2019
Marvel's Avengers: May 15, 2020
Keanu Reeves is a Cyberpunk 2077 character
Keanu Reeves appeared at the Microsoft conference to announce that Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, because Keanu Reeves is in Cyberpunk 2077. Catch him smoldering at the end of the trailer. It turns out he's a "digital ghost" who lives in our head, and Jody thinks Reeves is perfect for the role.
Meanwhile, James got a look at 50 minutes of new gameplay (which hasn't yet released to the public). Here's what he thought.
One of the other things we learned this year is that non-lethal runs are now possible. That wasn't the case last E3, but CD Projekt made the change based on feedback it got. There was also some controversy this week over art in the game that some view as transphobic, and a response from the artist saying its meant to reflect corporate exploitation.
Elden Ring details
While all we got to see was the dramatic, gorgeous cinematic trailer above, the Elden Ring announcement has us excited. We've learned a few details since the big debut at the Microsoft conference:
- Elden Ring will be more Dark Souls than Sekiro and way bigger than both
- Elden Ring's open world will not have towns, will be traversable on horseback
- George R.R. Martin wrote Elden Ring's 'overarching mythos'
- And FromSoftware didn't think he'd actually agree to work on it
AMD announces new graphics cards: Radeon RX 5700 XT for $449 and RX 5700 for $379
The biggest hardware news comes from AMD, which announced the RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphics cards, which are built to challenge Nvidia's RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 cards. Jarred's got breakdown of the announcement here.
Xbox Game Pass is now available on PC, a Ubisoft subscription arrives soon
The Xbox Game Pass PC subscription service is now available, and it's currently $1 for the first month. After that, it's $5 a month for access to the game library, which includes Metro: Exodus, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and a bunch more (sort by PC here to see the whole collection).
If you want in, you'll have to download the new Xbox app, which looks a lot better than the old one and seems to bypass the awful Microsoft Store. We also talked with Phil Spencer about it.
Meanwhile, Ubisoft has also launched their own subscription service called Uplay+ which gives you access to its entire library of Ubisoft games (around 100) for $15/month.
If you're having trouble figuring out which subscription service you should get, we have a handy guide.
Terraria unveils its massive Journey's End update
The PC Gaming Show brought us some major news about Terraria: the fourth major update is on its way. It's called Journey's End and it's packed full of exciting stuff, like new enemies and challenges, special events, new mini-biomes and a new world-generation system. All told, there are over 800 new items being added.
There's also a new difficulty level that's even harder than before, called Master Mode. If that's too hardcore for you, there's something more relaxing being added as well: you'll be able to play golf.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 gameplay revealed
Teased during the PC Gaming Show, we finally got a chance to see some long, uncut footage of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (the longest name ever, whew). It's actually kind of surreal how much this looks like a more polished version of the original Bloodlines but still retains some of that charming jank.
We'll have more Bloodlines 2 info soon.
Watch Dogs Legion is crazy ambitious and we like that
Though leaked just before E3, Watch Dogs Legion has blown us away with its ambitious simulation of life in London, where every NPC has relationships, schedules, and can be recruited to join your resistance movement. Sam was really blown away by it when he played the demo, and we're also excited to hear that there's a wealth of non-lethal options for beating up bad guys. Chris, meanwhile, is already obsessed with the backstories and traits of NPCs.
Oddly, there are no actual dogs in Watch Dogs Legion, but mark my words, by the time it launches it will have them, and you'll be able to pet them.
Check out everything we know here.
More E3 2019 news
- Dr. Disrespect banned from Twitch and kicked out of E3 after filming in a public bathroom
- Shenmue 3 will be an Epic Store Exclusive for one year, and some Kickstarter backers want refunds
- Quite a few Epic Store 'exclusives' are surprisingly coming to the Microsoft Store
- Age of Empires 4 is 'making good progress', and Microsoft will talk about it later this year
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is less linear than expected
- Borderlands 3 E3 demo shows off Moze and her mech
- Fable wasn't at E3, but Microsoft has 'a lot of great stuff waiting in the wings'
- The Division 2 will take players back to Manhattan next year
- Ubisoft's PvP roller derby game has a free alpha, playable now
- Warframe teases ship-to-ship combat at PC Gaming Show, offers free Nekros Prime
- The Dota Auto Chess modders are making a version exclusive to the Epic Games Store
- Klei's Griftlands is back as a card battle RPG, alpha starts this July
- Fallout 76's battle royale modeis pretty good. It's also getting human NPCs in the future.
- SNES classic Trials of Mana is headed to PC next year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have a Spec Ops cooperative mode
- Shemue 3 is now an Epic exclusive for one year
- Sea of Thieves has attracted 2 million new pirates since the Anniversary Update
- Blair Witch is gonna be a game
Not E3 news, but still news!
- Dota Underlords is Valve's version of Auto Chess, and it's out now
- GTA Online's fabled Vinewood Casino will actually open soon
- Riot is being investigated for gender discrimination
- ThinkGeek's online store is closing, and everything is 50% off
- Bethesda's lawyers shut down the Doom Remake 4 mod
- The Witcher 3 has sold over 20 million bathtubs. I mean, copies
- Star Control lawsuit settled, and amicably, somehow
- Steam's library overhaul is coming soon and looks sweet