Ubisoft's PvP roller derby game has a free alpha, playable now

As rumored, Ubisoft rolled a trailer for Roller Champions at its E3 press conference today, a "skill-based team PvP sports game that is as fun to watch as it is to play." At first glance, it looks a lot like the future sport from Battle Angle Alita, only a bit less brutal. You skate, you throw the ball through the ring, and that seems to be the gist of it.

"Advance through the ranks as you rise from street to stadium, winning matches and gaining fans on your way to Roller Champion fame," says the official site.

The alpha E3 demo for Roller Champions is available to play for free from June 10 to June 14, so head to the link if you want to give it a try. The full game is coming early 2020.