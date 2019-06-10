Popular

Final Fantasy 7 remake will 'debut first' on PS4 in March, leaving PC a possibility

A new gameplay trailer is here too, ahead of an info drop at Square Enix's E3 press conference tomorrow.

A new gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy VII: Remake has just turned up, ahead of Square Enix's E3 2019 press conference tomorrow. That's the trailer above.

According to the video, the remake will 'debut first' on PlayStation 4 on March 3. Those words "debut first" lead me to suspect that the remake's Sony exclusivity will be timed, and that (hopefully) the game will inevitably hit PC.

The trailer above was first revealed during a Final Fantasy VII: A Symphonic Reunion concert, and according to the press release I received, there will be "more information" about the remake at Square Enix's press conference tomorrow, which you can watch here.

