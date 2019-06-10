Gods & Monsters is a mythical adventure from Assassin's Creed Odyssey devs

Gods & Monsters is a new "storybook" adventure from the creators of Odyssey, pitting heroes against dangerous mythological creatures in an attempt to save the gods.

More than any previous Assassin's Creeds, Odyssey delved into myths, even throwing legendary creatures in our way and sending us down into Hades, but it looks like that hasn't scratched the team's itch for mythology.

In a clash of the titans, you'll need to fight Typhon on the Isle of the Blessed, but first there are puzzles, dungeons and "heroic feats" to be getting on with. The Greek heroes loved their feats. You'll also fight gorgons, hydras and cyclops—it's a greatest hits of mythical murder. Luckily you'll have some powers to help you, courtesy of the gods.

Gods & Monsters is due out on February 25, 2020.