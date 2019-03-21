Battlefield 5 Firestorm trailer showcases tanks, tractors, and the dangers of safecracking

Electronic Arts has dropped a new gameplay trailer showcasing Battlefield 5's upcoming Firestorm battle royale mode. At its core, it looks like a fairly conventional BR brawl, but the addition of vehicles, breakable buildings, and objectives promise to help it stand out from the crowd.

The Firestorm map is massive—ten times the size of Hamada, Battlefield 5's biggest map—which means those vehicles will be handy for getting around in a hurry. But their real appeal lies in their people-squishing ability: There's nothing quite like bringing a Tiger to a gunfight, after all. But just as in real life, where there are tanks, there is anti-tank technology, so you'll want to be careful out there on the roads.

For a closer look at what it's all about, don't miss our new preview, in which Tom discovers that barns make terrible fortifications. Battlefield 5's Firestorm mode goes live on March 25.