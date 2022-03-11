Where to find Platinum Ingots and get Divine Rarity armor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Divine Rarity armour is now available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, but you'll need a special item in order to craft it. If you have Dawn of Ragnarok installed, you'll be able to improve any piece of armor or weapons to Divine Rarity, including the new Twilight and All-Father armor sets and Atgeir weapons . As well as looking very cool, extra stats and rune slots will also be available in Divine gear, so let's take a look at how to craft it.

How to craft Divine Rarity gear in Dawn of Ragnarok

By now you'll be used to finding materials in Valhalla that will allow you to craft Mythical gear, and to take it a step further to Divine you'll need to source Platinum Ingots in Svartalfheim. These replace Tungsten as Wealth in the new map, so head to bold yellow circles and open big chests to claim some. You'll find one or more Platinum Ingots at raid sites all over Svartalfheim—as well as the all-important Silica for your Hugr-Rip —so get to raiding and claiming all the wealth you can.

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Ubisoft)

Once you've got a few ingots, head to any shelter and speak with the blacksmith to upgrade your gear. You'll get three upgrade nodes, items will reach their final cosmetic form and you'll have up to three rune slots. Another excellent feature of having a full set of Divine armor equipped is that while in Svartalfheim, Havi will take no fall damage, so you can yeet yourself off the tallest peaks all you like.