AMD releases ReLive 17.3.3 driver for Mass Effect: Andromeda

Are you having trouble getting Mass Effect: Andromeda to run properly on a system with multiple Radeon graphics cards in a Crossfire configuration? If so, AMD's newest Crimson ReLive driver might help.

AMD just released its Crimson ReLive 17.3.3 driver package, which focuses on day-one multi-GPU quality an support for Bioware's newest RPG. To that end, there are just two things to note.

The first is a new DirectX 11 multi-GPU profile. In order to enable Crossfire, AMD says you need to type "-RenderDeviceAmdCrossfireEnable 1" as a command line argument.

Installing the driver also fixes a texture flickering issue that is sometimes observed in Andromeda on multi-GPU configurations.

And that's it. The rest of release notes are dedicated to known issues, which AMD will hopefully address in its next driver update.

You can download the new ReLive driver here. Also be sure to check out review of the newest Mass Effect game, along with our PC performance analysis.

For those of your rocking an Nvidia graphics card, you also have access to new drivers optimized for Mass Effect: Andromeda.