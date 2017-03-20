Nvidia releases 378.92 driver for Mass Effect Andromeda

At long last, a new Mass Effect game is getting ready to drop with bigger open worlds to explore. If you're planning to play Mass Effect: Andromeda when it releases tomorrow and own a GeForce graphics card, you'll want to download and install Nvidia's newest "Game Ready" driver that it made available today, version 378.92. In fact, we've produced an exhaustive guide on Mass Effect: Andromeda's PC performance, which details how the game will run on various GPU and CPU configurations.

Nvidia seems to have largely focused on optimizing its driver for Andromeda and Rock Band VR, both of which it promises an "optimal gaming experience" after updating to this release. Otherwise, there is not a ton to note here—just some updated SLI and 3D Vision profiles, and lots of bugs that still need fixed.

In regards to the former, NVIDIA updated its SLI profiles for Dead Rising 4 and Deus Ex: Breach, added an SLI profile for Andromeda, and updated its 3D Vision profile for Halo Wars 2 to "not recommended."

As for open issues, the bulk of them pertain to Windows 10. Here is a look:

[GeForce Experience]: Driver installation fails when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, provide a clean installation.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors occur when playing the game.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene.

[GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the Nvidia Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI.

Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected.

[Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot.

[GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen.

[GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant replay is on.

[SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4.

[367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires reboot.

[SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54.

Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode.

Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait.

[SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled.

[Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles).

[347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS.

There are also two lingering bugs that affect Windows 8/8.1:

[3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel.

[Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10.

And three more affecting Windows 7:

[GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

[SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled.

[3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel.

You can download the newest Nvidia GeForce driver here.