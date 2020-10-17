Three LucasArts classics are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Tim Schafer recently appeared on the Xbox Podcast to announce that remastered versions of three LucasArts classics—Grim Fandango, Day of the Tentacle, and Full Throttle—will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Now that Microsoft owns Tim Schafer's studio Double Fine it's likely their future games like Psychonauts 2, which is still in development, will eventually find their way onto the service, but it's nice that a whole new generation will also have the opportunity to be frustrated and baffled by classic adventure game puzzle nonsense.

Grim Fandango remains one of the best stories told in the genre, a Día de Muertos-themed remix of Casablanca set in the Land of the Dead. Two years ago the original voice cast reunited for a live read of the script, highlighting what a great bit of storytelling it is. Day of the Tentacle is a sequel to Maniac Mansion that features time travel and has puzzles that can only be solved by manipulating three separate time periods, which is why our Phil Savage took on the challenge of finishing it without a walkthrough. Meanwhile Full Throttle is a biker adventure that will sometimes let you solve problems simply by kicking them.

All three games will come to Xbox Game Pass on October 29. If you'd like to look back, here are 10 fascinating facts about the history of LucasArts. If you'd like a glimpse of the future, here's every game and studio Microsoft now owns.