This 850W PSU deal is the perfect Black Friday antidote to the power supply shortage

As if 2020 wasn't exasperating enough, this is also the year that PSUs became weirdly rare; let alone a PSU that is a) good, and b) cheap. Fortunately this Newegg deal for a Super Flower Leadex III 850W fulfils both criteria, offering a welcome $30 saving on a quality 80+ Gold-rated power supply.

Super Flower used to handle EVGA's OEM PSUs, which were generally considered to be some of the best around. Now, its own Leadex range continues to garner positive reviews. That lack of widespread name recognition is probably working in our favour right now. It's harder than ever to track down a decent, cheap PSU, especially from the more recognisable brands.

This Leadex III offers a fully modular cable design, and promises low-noise fan cooling. It doesn't skimp on cables either, with two 4x4 cables offering support for more demanding CPUs. While 850W is usually more than enough power—even for builds containing Nvidia's latest graphics cards, if you do need some extra juice, Newegg also has an offer for Super Flower's 1,000W Leadex Platinum SE—currently available for pre-order.

Powerful supplies Super Flower Leadex III 850W | $149.99 $119.99 at Newegg.

This is a decent saving on an 850W Gold+-rated PSU, featuring a modular design and a good selection of cables to support pretty much any build. Good PSUs are hard to come by right now, but Super Flower—while not well known—have a solid history behind them.View Deal

Newegg is listing this deal as a "Shell Shocker", which—if you think about it—is probably the single worst label to attach to a product designed to distribute electricity around your PC.