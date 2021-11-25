Popular

The RGB variant of our test bench cooler is $40 off and it's compatible with Alder Lake

With some very cheap retrofitting required for Alder Lake.

In our ongoing effort to catalogue the best Black Friday deals for PC Gamers we can find, we have another cool special. This one might be of particular interest to any Alder Lake gamers out there who are having trouble with high temps. 

The Corsair Hydro Series iCUE H100i Elite Capellix liquid CPU cooler is currently up to $40 off at NewEgg. Usually retailing at $149.99, the 240mm radiator dual fan version is down to $129.99 straight from the shop, but it also comes with a $20 rebate form as an added bonus. 

This cooler is the vibrant and much more radical LED version of the one we’ve got running on the PC Gamer test bench. So while we can’t speak for how well it lights up the room, this cooler can definitely handle itself.

Corsair Hydro Series H100i Pro RGB 240mm

Corsair Hydro Series | iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX |  240mm Radiator | Dual ML120 RGB PWM Fans | Liquid CPU Cooler | LGA 1700 Compatible | $149.99 $109.99 at NewEgg (save $40)
We've put the non-RGB version of this cooling system well and truly through its paces so you know this is a reliable piece of kit. At $40 off, you get an excellent water cooler for mid to high range PCs that can fit the LGA 1700 unit. As an added bonus, it can even be retrofitted to work with Alder Lake CPUs, so it's worth a look if you've got a new build on your hands. 

But perhaps most importantly of all this cooler is LGA 1700 compatible. It's  compatible with a fair few other sockets off the bat but it’s always important to check whether it’ll fit your uses. Something you might not know is these can be retrofitted on the cheap to fit Intel’s new wallet friendlier Alder Lake CPUs. A tried and true cooler on a new CPU is never a bad idea.

Alder Lake is proving to be a strong, yet occasionally picky brood of CPU. Both the Core i5 12600K and the i9 12900K reviewed really well when we tested them on launch. But there’s a few games they don’t play well with without some fixes. Even the orientation of the cooler can have a large impact on how these machines work, and they could make suspiciously good overclocking machines, so there’s even more reason to look into something reliable. 

If you are looking for a new CPU to go with your cooler, we have a section for those which includes some Alder Lake chips in our list of CPU deals.

