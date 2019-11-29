The Razer Kiyo streaming webcam is $40 off on Amazon right now

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

A webcam for the discerning streamer, the Razer Kiyo packs a light ring to perfectly illuminate your face as you stare angrily at the screen, watching your squadmates get picked off due to bad positioning. It's currently on sale for £40 off on Amazon for Black Friday, so you too can broadcast your furious visage to millions of screaming fans.

I jest; the Kiyo is an excellent midrange webcam, recording 1080p video at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. It supports cardioid audio recording too, although I'd recommend snatching up a cheap Razer mic like the Seiren X alongside it. You can buy them both discounted in a bundle here, too.

The bezel rotates smoothly to adjust brightness on the fly, and the lightweight design makes it ideal for streamers on the go, snapping easily onto the top of any display. The camera itself is also optimised for low-light performance, reducing graininess even in poorly lit environments.

