Task Manager can no longer become immortal after the most recent Windows update and I'm unreasonably sad about it

It dared to dream.

Microsoft&#039;s Task Manager in Windows 11
We reported on a bizarre Windows 11 bug late last month that allowed Task Manager to survive the closing process, leading to multiple stacked instances that could eventually eat into your PCs performance. It might have taken the crown for the weirdest Windows quirk we've seen all year, but now we've had our fun, MS has squashed it—and I'm genuinely sad to see it go.

According to the update page: "This update addresses an issue where closing Task Manager with the Close button didn’t fully end the process, leaving background instances that could slow performance over time. This might occur after installing KB5067036."

