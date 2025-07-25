Asus says 'all issues have been resolved' regarding Armoury Crate, MyAsus, and router vulnerabilities, so I'd jump on those updates now if you were putting them off
You've definitely updated your Asus gear recently, yes?
Last month we reported on a fresh vulnerability discovered in Asus Armoury Crate, adding to a list of known exploits identified by researchers in AC, MyAsus, DriverHub and certain Asus routers. The company appears to have been beavering away with software and firmware fixes across its lineup since then, and has now given its products the full a-okay.
"Asus recognizes recent reports from security researchers concerning potential software issues with MyAsus, Armoury Crate, DriverHub, and certain Asus router models. All of these issues have been resolved," the company said.
"Users can see here for more information and to download the latest software version."
"As a member of FIRST, the world’s largest cybersecurity incident response organization", the company continues, "and as a partner in the CVE CNA program, an international community-based cybersecurity effort, Asus is deeply committed to providing the highest level of product experience to our users."
The most recent incident involved vulnerability CVE-2025-3464, which could potentially grant hackers low-level system privileges on Windows devices, earning it a severity rating of 8.4 out of 10 on the NIST National Vulnerability Database.
Asus issued a security advisory at the time along with a raft of updates, but now the company appears confident enough in its work overall to give the all clear across its list of affected products.
So, if you own Asus equipment of any type, I'd say now is definitely the time to make sure that the latest software and firmware updates are in place to keep your devices secure. Which you were absolutely doing anyway, right? I believe in you, readers. Keep your gear up to date. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got some completely unrelated things to check. Back in a bit.
