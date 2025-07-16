Reddit just had a meltdown for a moment: 'no content to display' on any subreddits, before deploying a server fix in surely record time

Oops, looks like Reddit just went down. Or at least sorta down. A strange tech issue hit the site, which means it could no longer display any content. Not a single thread.

The issue appears to affect most regions, as we've experienced it across the UK and US here at PC Gamer. Head to Reddit and you were shown the homepage and your subreddits in a list, but click on anything and you'd be greeted with a big ol' nope.

The account 'Reddit Status' on X suggested it was looking into it.

Identified: We've identified the cause of the issue and are working to address it. https://t.co/ypn8IRe7SPJuly 16, 2025

Only 20 minutes later, it noted that it had found the cause of the issue and fixed it. That's a pretty prompt response time—I wish all server issues were sorted that fast.

We don't know the exact cause of the issue, though it's interesting to note that it only affected the actual content on Reddit and not the website itself. That suggests it was not any sort of denial of service attack, or DDoS, which would see a server totally overwhelmed with requests to the point of slowing or breaking. Nope, this seems like some other sorta issue—something relatively easy to fix.

Maybe someone tripped over the plug marked 'DO NOT UNPLUG AT ANY TIME' at Reddit HQ?