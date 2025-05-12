Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 12, 2025)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best MMOs: Massive worlds
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.
Midnight Special
Steam page
Release: May 9
Developer: Scared Stupid Inc
Midnight Special is an '80s-themed horror point-and-clicker about exploring a sinister old manor. Unlike protagonists in most horror games, babysitter Sarah doesn't deliberately and rather stupidly volunteer to visit the scary old mansion: she mysteriously wakes up in it. What follows is the usual mix of puzzling and exploration, rendered in lavish 16-bit pixel art and coated in dreamy scanlines. This is an early access affair: the first of four planned seasons is included in the current build, with the full game scheduled to release within 18 months.
Cash Cleaner Simulator
Steam page
Release: May 9
Developer: Mind Control Games
No, it's not a money laundering simulator: it's a game about literally cleaning money. Granted, you're cleaning the money for criminals, but you're doing so with washing machines and driers, all the better to send back dirty or blood-soaked money—or counterfeit money—in a usable state. Once you've made a lot of money, you can shoot money around your lair with your money gun, or maybe you'd prefer to burn it to keep warm. Cash Cleaner Simulator is doing pretty well considering it looks like a joke game: it has accrued over 700 reviews and a "very positive" rating since releasing last week. Wonders never cease.
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree
Steam page
Release: May 8
Developers: Soft Source
Steeped in Arabian mythology, Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is a 2D underwater exploration game with a lil' whiff of Ecco the Dolphin about it. The underwater realm of Ma'een is harried by destructive "dark entities", and naturally it's your job to bring that to an end via the spreading of light. Expect a mysterious subaquatic vibe, some light puzzling, and lots of panicked fleeing from inscrutable marine life. Underwater games tend to become monotonous, but the art style of Bahamut looks gorgeous and varied.
Anoxia Station
Steam page
Release: May 9
Developer: Yakov Butuzoff
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Anoxia Station is a miserable turn-based strategy and management sim set in an alternative '80s where the earth has been destroyed and abandoned, but continues to be plundered for oil. A giant deposit of crude oil has been discovered, and it's up to you to keep a mining expedition alive in the most trying of circumstances. That means keeping people alive in a world where "extreme pressure, heat, radiation and other incomprehensible dangers" can spell the end of everyone involved. Not chill at all then! This one looks good for people who found Frostpunk too optimistic.
Doloc Town
Steam page
Release: May 8
Developer: RedSaw Games Studio
Here's another post-apocalyptic outing, except it's a cheerful 'n' cosy farming sim with survival elements. Unlike most of these pixel art life games, Doloc Town is a sidescroller, which means exploration involves some light platforming through cutesy ruins. Apart from that and its dour setting, Doloc Town is exactly what you'd expect from a mashing together of Terraria and Stardew Valley. It's an early access game: a full release is expected within a year, during which time the main storyline will be finished, as well as automated farming and some other systems.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.