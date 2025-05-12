Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 12, 2025)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Midnight Special

Midnight Special - Official Early Access Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 9

Developer:‌ Scared Stupid Inc

Midnight Special is an '80s-themed horror point-and-clicker about exploring a sinister old manor. Unlike protagonists in most horror games, babysitter Sarah doesn't deliberately and rather stupidly volunteer to visit the scary old mansion: she mysteriously wakes up in it. What follows is the usual mix of puzzling and exploration, rendered in lavish 16-bit pixel art and coated in dreamy scanlines. This is an early access affair: the first of four planned seasons is included in the current build, with the full game scheduled to release within 18 months.

Cash Cleaner Simulator

Cash Cleaner Simulator - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 9

Developer:‌ Mind Control Games

No, it's not a money laundering simulator: it's a game about literally cleaning money. Granted, you're cleaning the money for criminals, but you're doing so with washing machines and driers, all the better to send back dirty or blood-soaked money—or counterfeit money—in a usable state. Once you've made a lot of money, you can shoot money around your lair with your money gun, or maybe you'd prefer to burn it to keep warm. Cash Cleaner Simulator is doing pretty well considering it looks like a joke game: it has accrued over 700 reviews and a "very positive" rating since releasing last week. Wonders never cease.

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 8

Developers:‌ Soft Source



Steeped in Arabian mythology, Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is a 2D underwater exploration game with a lil' whiff of Ecco the Dolphin about it. The underwater realm of Ma'een is harried by destructive "dark entities", and naturally it's your job to bring that to an end via the spreading of light. Expect a mysterious subaquatic vibe, some light puzzling, and lots of panicked fleeing from inscrutable marine life. Underwater games tend to become monotonous, but the art style of Bahamut looks gorgeous and varied.

Anoxia Station

Anoxia Station - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ May 9

Developer:‌ Yakov Butuzoff

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anoxia Station is a miserable turn-based strategy and management sim set in an alternative '80s where the earth has been destroyed and abandoned, but continues to be plundered for oil. A giant deposit of crude oil has been discovered, and it's up to you to keep a mining expedition alive in the most trying of circumstances. That means keeping people alive in a world where "extreme pressure, heat, radiation and other incomprehensible dangers" can spell the end of everyone involved. Not chill at all then! This one looks good for people who found Frostpunk too optimistic.

Doloc Town

Doloc Town - Official Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 8

Developer:‌ RedSaw Games Studio

Here's another post-apocalyptic outing, except it's a cheerful 'n' cosy farming sim with survival elements. Unlike most of these pixel art life games, Doloc Town is a sidescroller, which means exploration involves some light platforming through cutesy ruins. Apart from that and its dour setting, Doloc Town is exactly what you'd expect from a mashing together of Terraria and Stardew Valley. It's an early access game: a full release is expected within a year, during which time the main storyline will be finished, as well as automated farming and some other systems.