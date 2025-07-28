Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 28, 2025)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.
Wheel World
Steam page
Release: July 24
Developer: Messhof
From the creators of Nidhogg comes something completely different: a stylish open world cycling game. Racing is the dominant concern in Wheel World, but there's a lot of exploration involved too, not only to find new "elite cycling teams and quirky rivals" but also to hunt down new parts to upgrade your two-wheeler. Somehow all this racing and bike-upgrading will help protagonist Kat save the world, too. It's a gorgeous looking game, and better still, the soundtrack comes courtesy of Italians Do It Better, the label behind this all time classic.
Discopup
Steam page
Release: July 26
Developer: Parry Mechanics
I don't know what you look for in videogames, but one thing I love about the medium is its potential to tell stories heretofore untold. Which is why I was immediately drawn to this game about a seal trying to gain access to a dogs-only disco. What would a seal do under these circumstances? Mope off into the streets? Look for a seals-only disco? According to the logic advanced by Discopup, the seal would roam the world in search of the perfect disguise, all the better to gain access to the disco, whether those dastardly dogs want you in there or not.
Mage Arena
Steam page
Release: July 25
Developers: jrsjams
Here's an unimpressive-looking game about sorcerers and warlocks doing battle. Don't let your eyes deceive you, though: a lot of people are playing it, and many are saying it's great. It's a first-person PvP affair, but the twist is that you need to use your voice to cast the spells. As you can imagine, this becomes chaotic very fast. As one Steam reviewer describes it: "Lots of people screaming fireball at each other in increasing desperation". Sign me up.
s.p.l.i.t
Steam page
Release: July 25
Developer: Mike Klubnika
From the creator of the brilliantly disturbing Buckshot Roulette comes a terminal hacking game about gaining "root access into an unethical superstructure". While you'll spend a lot of time typing commands into a DOS-like OS, s.p.l.i.t. also has you leaving your desk and navigating a grimy looking workshop that could very well be situated in Silent Hill. This is a short and sweet narrative driven affair from a solo dev who knows how to make richly atmospheric horror.
and Roger
Steam page
Release: July 24
Developer: TearyHand Studio
and Roger is a short visual novel with a bizarre, vaguely discomforting premise. One morning a young girl wakes up and finds that her father has been replaced by a complete stranger. She promptly leaves the house. I've got no idea what happens next, but if the storytelling in the game is anywhere near as good as it is in the Steam description (seriously, go have a look), this one will definitely be worth the hour it takes to complete.
