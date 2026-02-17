Rufus developers have been blocked from downloading Windows ISOs, and believe there to be 'active intentional involvement from Microsoft'

Microsoft has yet to comment on the issue.

Windows 11. There's a lot I could say about Microsoft's latest operating system, but if I got into it, we'd be here all day. So, let's focus on the most recent development—namely, how many Windows Insiders have been blocked from downloading the latest preview build ISOs.

To be clear, non-Insider builds of Windows 11 are unaffected by the issue; if you're not part of the Windows Insider preview program, you should be able to update your OS just fine. But according to Neowin, folks wanting to get their hands on either the Windows 11 Canary channel build, 28020.1611, or the Server preview build, 29531, are seeing their downloads consistently fail.

An intentional block by Microsoft would make sense for a few other reasons too. For one thing, it would be hardly surprising if Microsoft wanted to steer users towards using its own media creation utilities and away from third-party tools (such as Rufus). Granted, that doesn't completely explain why Windows Insiders, who are presumably downloading ISOs directly, are also running headlong into the block.

That said, the block could be in place for security reasons. For instance, if there's a major issue with the build itself, it would make sense for Microsoft to block downloads until it's had time to put out the fire.

Alternatively, the IP blocks and failed downloads could potentially be an unforeseen consequence of tightening security; only last month Microsoft documented Windows Hello Tampering Vulnerability that could result in incorrect privilege assignment—locking down who has access to what may be part of a fairly reasonable mitigation response. Regardless, it'll be difficult to know for sure until Microsoft decides to comment.

