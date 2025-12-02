As of October 14, 2025, Windows 10 is effectively dead. Well, unless you paid $30 for Extended Security Updates until October 2026…Or you happen to live in the European Economic Area, in which case you'll get those updates for free. But otherwise, Windows 10 is as dead as a doornail, right? Wrong, according to the latest Steam survey.

The November edition of Steam's Hardware & Software survey reveals that Windows 10 is still clinging to life, with 29.06% of its user base still gaming on that OS. That's down by only 2.08% compared to October, with Windows 11 scooping up most of these defectors.

As for the latest Windows OS itself, Windows 11 enjoyed a 2.02% increase in November, bringing its total slice of the software pie to 65.59%.

So, no, we're hardly seeing folks jump from the good ship Windows 10 en masse. Those aforementioned extended security update schemes definitely have something to do with it, but that's also just the tip of the iceberg.

For one thing, if your hardware is ancient, then jumping ship to a newer OS is no easy feat, as Windows 11's system requirements are fairly picky. Thankfully, there are ways around this, such as using tools like Flyby11 and the fairly straightforward Rufus method. However, jumping through unofficial hoops to update one's OS can give even some PC gamers The Fear—hence why some pro-Linux organisations like End of 10 suggest a more community-based approach.

Speaking of Linux, this OS family's slice of the Steam Software Survey pie sits at 3.20%, with a not all that impressive 0.15% overall gain compared to the previous month. So, when asked 'why not Linux?' it would appear folks can still think of a fair few good reasons why exactly not—and after a particularly stressful Gamescom trip, our Jacob may now also be one of them. Furthermore, the lack of support for some of the biggest multiplayer games might also be a tough sell for Windows 10 users looking for a new home.