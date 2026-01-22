Microsoft's Xbox app has been released for Arm PCs—just in time for Nvidia's new chip?

Nvidia's N1X Arm CPU could be just months away.

Windows on Arm Xbox gaming
We reported yesterday that that Nvidia's long-awaited N1X Arm chip for the PC could be just months away, but doubts remain over the readiness of the Windows OS for such processors. Well, wouldn't ya know it, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox app is being released for Windows on Arm.

Available from today, in a blog post Microsoft says the app will bring gamers, "the experience you know and love—ready for you to download, play and enjoy."

Microsoft claims that, "today, more than 85% of the Game Pass catalog is compatible with these PCs, and we’re actively working with partners to expand support even further." It also says, "Epic Anti-Cheat (EAC) support also enables fan favorites for games on Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, including popular titles such as Gears of War: Reloaded, Fortnite and more."

Snapdragon X2 gaming

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips are already bringing Arm CPU cores to the PC. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Moreover, it will certainly be interesting to see how well Nvidia's chip, assuming it is released in the next few months, handles PC games if it indeed does have the same CPU cores as GB10.

Intriguingly, Nvidia has announced its own custom-designed Arm CPU cores, so it does have that capability. But that CPU design, known as Vera, has thus far only been mentioned in an AI infrastructure context and there's no indication if it has also been designed with emulating x86 code on gaming PCs in mind.

All of which means there are still a lot of variables at play. We're not 100% sure if and when Nvidia's N1X will arrive. It's not clear whether it will have the same feature support, including anti-cheat, from Windows. And we don't know what the implications of all this are for running games. Time will tell.

Jeremy Laird
