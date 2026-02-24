'We have a new major number purely because I'm easily confused and not good with big numbers' says Linus Torvalds about Linux 7.0

News
By published

Totally relatable, carry on.

Linux Designer Linus Torvalds - stock photo. Linus Torvalds was the designer of the open-source operating system Linux.
(Image credit: Jim Sugar via Getty Images)

I've never been particularly number-inclined, and apparently I'm in good company, as Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds has a similar issue. In a post announcing Linux 7.0 rc1, Torvalds is quick to point out that the major number release version doesn't necessarily mean it's the most exciting version of the Linux kernel yet.

"We have a new major number purely because I'm easily confused and not good with big numbers", says Torvalds (via The Register).

PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER,16: Linus Torvalds, a software engineer and principal creator of the Linux kernel, poses for a portrait at his home in Portland, Ore. on Friday, October 16, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images / The Washington Post)

"Despite any lingering ".0 release" worries that people might have due to experiences with other projects, this was one of those fairly smooth merge window[s] for me. I define those as the merge windows where I don't have to bisect boot failures on any of my machines.

"Admittedly this time around that was because I caught one failure case early before I *actually* booted into it, but hey, that still technically counts as 'smooth' to me."

Good stuff. There's nothing like classic Nordic understatement to sell an upgrade, although with expectations now reasonably tempered, Torvalds seems keen for the Linux community to jump on board with the most recent release:

"But your milage may vary. Which is why you should now all drop everything, run to your computers, and test-build and test-boot a shiny new kernel. The fact that it all works for *me* is good, but let's make sure it works for others too, ok?

"Just kidding. A leisurely stroll after you've finished chewing is fine." Well, you heard the man. What are you still reading this for, anyway?

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Best PC build 2026

1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi

3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200

4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100

5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.